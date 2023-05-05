Salina Picture.jpg
Manhattan Optimist 14U Diamonds fastpitch softball team stand with their second place trophy after competing at the Crown the Queen of the New Turf tournament in Salina last weekend. 

 Courtesy of Chad Chase

The Manhattan Optimist 14U Diamonds finished second at the Crown the Queen of the New Turf softball tournament held last weekend in Salina. The Diamonds came into bracket play as the No. 1 seed after going 4-0 and winning their pool.

The Diamonds lost to the Central Kansas Lady Crushers 7-5 in the finals Sunday evening. The game was tied at five when the Lady Crushers tripled to take the lead. Samantha Thompson started the championship game pitching the first inning. Solveig Chase came in relief to pitch the last three innings. The Diamonds were led in RBI by Celia Courtright and Chase. Chase and Thompson also had stand-up doubles in the game.