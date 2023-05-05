The Manhattan Optimist 14U Diamonds finished second at the Crown the Queen of the New Turf softball tournament held last weekend in Salina. The Diamonds came into bracket play as the No. 1 seed after going 4-0 and winning their pool.
The Diamonds lost to the Central Kansas Lady Crushers 7-5 in the finals Sunday evening. The game was tied at five when the Lady Crushers tripled to take the lead. Samantha Thompson started the championship game pitching the first inning. Solveig Chase came in relief to pitch the last three innings. The Diamonds were led in RBI by Celia Courtright and Chase. Chase and Thompson also had stand-up doubles in the game.
The semi-final game saw the Diamonds beat the Clay Center B’s 5-1. The Diamonds took an early 2-1 lead in the first inning behind a single by Thompson. They plated three more runs in the third behind RBI by Chase, Tierra Young, and Olivia Harold. Harold also led the way in the circle pitching three innings and striking out five. Thompson came in to get the save, striking out one.
The quarterfinal game matched the Diamonds against Lady Legends. Manhattan opened the game with a strong first inning, scoring four runs. Kaimey Evans doubled to lead off and Thompson singled to drive her in. Josie Alesana tripled to score two and Courtright singled to plate another. The Diamonds got it going again in the fifth inning, breaking the game wide open behind a triple by Chase. Thompson and Harold combined to pitch a two-hitter, striking out five in the win.
The Diamonds started pool play early Saturday morning with a close 4-3 victory over the Lady Legends. Alesana drove in the winning run in the bottom of the fifth. Harold and Thompson combined to strike out seven.
The next pool game was a 8-6 victory over the eventual champions. Manhattan fell behind 4-1 in the first inning but would score seven runs in the second inning to pull away. Kherington Law got things started in the second with a triple. Evans hit an inside the park home run to put the Diamonds up 7-4. The Diamonds extended their lead on a double by Chase, scoring Gracyn Neitzel.
The third pool game was a 9-5 victory over Bomb Squad. Thompson led the team with three RBI’s and Evans, Lydia Wassenberg, and Sophia Peabody each had one. Chase and Thompson combined to pitch four innings, giving up two earned runs and striking out four.
The last pool game was a brilliantly pitched 5-1 victory for the Diamonds. Harold pitched four innings, allowed one run, and struck out seven. Offensively, the Diamonds were led by Thompson, Law, and Evans with one RBI each. Peabody highlighted the game with a stand-up triple.
Chaos 12U stay unbeaten in league play
The Manhattan Optimist Chaos 12U fastpitch softball team won two more on games this past Thursday to stay unbeaten in 12U league play.
In Game 1 versus the Lightning, the bats came alive early and stayed hot throughout. The Chaos offense was led by Autrey Alberg, Azzie Foveaux, Abby Hoke, Millie Sanderson and Piper Dawdy who each picked up hits. Dawdy had a two-run home run and Foveaux and Allison Lyman combined for five strikeouts for the 14-0 win.
In the second game versus the Outlaws of Wamego, the Chaos fell behind early, but had an exciting comeback win with Foveaux leading the way with a solo home run for the go-ahead winning run. Khloe Spencer, Kessly Wilson, Foveaux, Dawdy, and Sanderson led the way offensively with six total hits. Sanderson and Alex Klein collectively had five strikeouts to win 6-5.