Barron Highsmith/20 West from Talala, Oklahoma, won the Santa Fe Trail Ranch Rodeo in Council Grove on Sunday.
Sponsored by the Morris County Youth Rodeo Association, the competition with 14 teams was sanctioned by the Working Ranch Cowboys Association (WRCA). The winning team is now qualified for the WRCA World Championship Rodeo, which will be held in Amarillo, Texas, from Nov. 12-15.
Willie Barron, Corey Highsmith, George Henry, Jake McCall and Ryan Rhinehart rode on the top team. They were second in the wild cow milking event and placed third in both calf branding and stray gathering.
Second-place team honors went to the Lonesome Pine Ranch of Cedar Point. Riders included Bud Higgs, Frank Higgs, Troy Higgs, Makenzie Higgs, Travis Duncan and Bo Krueger. The team placed first in stray gathering, second in calf branding and fourth in team penning.
Nelson Angus/Broken H from Leonardville was third in the rodeo represented by Mike Nelson, Brock Hall, Cliff Hall, Jayton Hart and Brian Wurtz. They were first in both the calf branding and wild cow milking events as well as third in team penning.
Fourth in team standings went to the Haywire Cattle Company of El Dorado represented by Justin Peterson, Jake Peterson, Andy Jones, Randy Jones and Clint Bohnen. The team was second in bronc riding and fourth in stray gathering.