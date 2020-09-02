FLUSH — The scene of the strangest preseason Rock Creek football coach Shane Sieben can remember looks something like this: An unrelenting August afternoon heat bears down on a field outside the high school, where younger Mustangs are wearing face masks and working short-burst drills, after which coaches come around and wipe down equipment.
Players chat through masks. Others wipe the sweat from their foreheads. They’re split into different sections — in an effort to practice physical distancing as much as a sport like football allows — which reinforces what nobody will deny: This is strange.
Sieben, nearly unrecognizable in a gray wide-brimmed hat, camouflage neck gaiter and dark sunglasses, takes a break from directing drills and strolls over to the side of the field.
Pretty weird way to start a season, huh?
“I know,” Sieben said, removing his sunglasses. “It’s crazy.”
The Mustangs are taking these precautions because they have to. The coronavirus pandemic has shown few signs of slowing down, including in Kansas, where KSHSAA voted in July to start the high school football season on time.
That decision — which Sieben said was “a good call” — made headlines because dozens of Kansas high schools are delaying their classes’ start times to slow the spread of the virus. Some, including Rock Creek, have given students the option to learn in person or online.
The part relevant to the football team is this: If a student chooses to take online classes, they can’t play sports. That, Sieben said, hasn’t affected his team. All his players are taking in-person classes.
That means Rock Creek is loading up for a 2020 season with all its returning pieces intact, plus a few players who figure to see more prominent roles.
Some of the key returners include senior quarterback Charlie Killingsworth, playmakers Brooks Whaley and Dawson Zenger, as well as the team’s top three leading tacklers from last season: Richards, Drew Burenheide and Caden Vinduska.
Sieben said he’s also liked the way Ben Wick and Roe Blunt have made strides in the weight room.
In part, that’s what gives coaches and players confidence they can continue to make progress. In 2018, the team slogged through a winless campaign. In 2019, Sieben’s first season at the helm of the program, the Mustangs produced three victories.
Now, everyone involved feels optimistic they can improve on that number.
To the man tasked with showing how, it starts with trust.
“It’s the No. 1 thing,” said Sieben, who is taking over the defensive coordinator job this season. “Once you build that relationship, it’s one of those, ‘They don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.’ And we’ve had a year-plus to establish relationships and get the kids to understand that we’re in this for the best of them. This isn’t about us. It’s not about me. It’s not about anybody else. It’s about the kids and giving them the best experience they can possibly have.”
It’s important to note, though, that the relationships coaches and players have established with each other represent something bigger. Now that a year has passed and they’ve known each other, played with each other, won and lost with each other, they don’t have to start at square one this season.
Now, they can do more.
“Now we’re working on little things and intricacies of the plays,” Sieben said, “and counters to the plays and how teams can stop the play and how we’re going to attack that versus just putting plays in. We’re a long ways ahead of where we were last year. It’s been good for us, and kids understand it. We’re playing a lot faster and we’re getting a lot more reps in practice because of that.”
Rock Creek will feature a few new faces this year, though.
The coaching staff includes the following newcomers: Justin Smith, a former assistant at an Oregon high school who will coach the quarterbacks and wide receivers; Jason Lierz, a former Manhattan High and K-State player who will man the offensive line; and Garin Beam, the son of former coach Mike Beam — Sieben’s predecessor at Rock Creek — who will take over as offensive coordinator. To Sieben, these additions aren’t important just because he likes the men he’s brought aboard.
They also allow him to conduct his team’s defense in a way he hasn’t before.
“I get to be more of a manager than I have to worry about play-calling,” Sieben said. “And that was one of the things last year — when you’re calling plays in the middle of a game, you tend to get focused on one side of the ball and you miss a lot of the other side. Now, I can kind of manage things and see more of what’s going on in the game, versus just one side of it.”
The harder part for Rock Creek, though, may be managing expectations. If Sieben can lead the Mustangs to three wins in his first season, what can he do in his second?
He downplayed that sentiment, though. Sieben always has focused more on his teams than others — “Nobody’s going to put more pressure, more expectations on us than us,” he said — and besides, his starting quarterback vouched for him there.
For a team built on relationships, that might say it all.
“Nobody wants to win more than Sieben does,” Killingsworth said. “I think we’re all pretty motivated by him to go out there and give it our best.”