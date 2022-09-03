As soon as the ball came off his left foot, Braxton Frey knew he'd done it.
The junior kicker drilled a 25-yard field goal in overtime, delivering Manhattan High a stunning 26-23 upset of No. 1 Derby Friday night.
“You can feel it straight off your foot,” Frey said. “It was the best feeling in the world.
That kick came after the Indians (1-0) blocked the Panthers' 35-yarder earlier in the overtime period, and after Derby missed a 22-yard potential game-winner as time expired in regulation.
But more personally for Frey, it came after he misfired on a 31-yard attempt that would have given Manhattan the lead with 5:41 left in the game.
“With the second one, I was going in there thinking, ‘I’m ready to win this game. I’m ready,’” he said.
Frey's heroic kick was the capstone on a win that broke the Indians' five-game losing streak to Derby (0-1), and snapped the Panthers' 46-game home winning streak that stretched back to 2014.
It was also Derby’s seventh regular-season loss since 2013.
“It’s special, and it was meant to be,” said Manhattan head coach Joe Schartz. “We had a choice when we saw Derby on the schedule: turn tail and run, or step up to the challenge. The kids have been wanting this for a long time. They worked very hard, especially the senior class. They’ve got a lot of confidence and believe in each other, and they know they can get the job done. They showed what they could do tonight.”
While few predicted an Indians victory, it was hardly a fluke. Schartz and his staff drew up a masterful game plan, and their players executed it well enough to win, although it was by no means perfect.
Offensively, the Indians killed the Panthers by a thousand little cuts. They racked up 326 total yards, but did so in modest yet consistent chunks. Their longest play from scrimmage was 19 yards, and only 10 of their 65 plays went for 10 or more yards.
Quarterback Keenan Schartz powered Manhattan with 91 yards rushing and a touchdown on 21 carries, as well as 126 yards through the air and an interception on 16-of-24 passing.
Running back DeAndre Aukland had 11 carries for 70 yards and a TD, while his fellow back Jason Sanchez scored once and tallied 24 yards on five carries.
Frey led eight receivers with five receptions for 40 yards.
“We wanted to spread people out a little bit more,” Joe Schartz said. “We went a little more empty, and Keenan does a really nice job of running the show. … I was very pleased with how many different athletes touched the football tonight. We were able to spread the ball around and still utilize the clock.”
The Manhattan defense faced a tall task in stopping Derby’s standout running back Dylan Edwards, a one-time Kansas State commit who is now headed to Notre Dame.
Edwards still ran wild, but his 185 yards rushing on 19 carries — good for 9.7 yards per touch — were well below his average of 216.9 yards per game and 12.5 yards per carry last season.
“I really feel like (defensive coach Adam) O’Neill had a great defensive game plan and got a lot of people to the football,” Joe Schartz said. “Even when (Edwards) made his runs, we had people there to stop him. He’s just a phenomenal athlete and broke a lot of tackles and made big plays. But a lesser back, we would have definitely shut them down.”
Manhattan took the ball first to start the game and used up more than half the opening period on a 15-play, 80-yard drive, which Sanchez finished with a 7-yard touchdown carry to put the Indians up 7-0.
The defense forced Derby to punt on its first two possessions, and DeAndre Aukland capped off an 11-play, 88-yard drive with an 18-yard touchdown that — along with a 2-point conversion out of the swinging gate — pushed Manhattan’s lead to 15-0 with 5:53 remaining in the first half.
But Edwards scored from 68 yards out on the very next play from scrimmage, and Keenan Schartz threw an interception in the red zone on the Indians’ final offensive play before halftime. It was their second turnover of the game after Keenan Schartz lost a fumble on their second drive.
By the intermission, Manhattan had run 40 offensive plays. Derby had run 13.
The Panthers scored on a 27-yard Edwards carry to open the third, but missed the extra point, keeping the Indians ahead 15-13. But Manhattan went three-and-out on its first drive of the second half, and Derby blocked the punt, giving it the ball at the Indians 10-yard line.
But Manhattan’s defense stood tall and the Panthers settled for a 33-yard field goal, giving them their first lead at 16-15 with 5:07 left in the third.
The Indians lost a fumble on their next possession, and within a minute, Derby had expanded its lead to 23-15.
To the outside observer, things may have seemed to be unraveling. Nature was taking its course, and the state’s No. 1 team was exerting its will.
But even though doubt started to creep into the Manhattan sideline too, the Indians refused to fold.
“Because we had a consistent message all the way through, all we had to do was start talking about having that unshakable will and finding a way to win,” Joe Schartz said. “We also talked a lot after our scrimmage (last Thursday) about, ‘No fear, just believe.’”
That mantra — “No fear, just believe” — proved to be effective.
“Me personally, it stuck with me, and I wasn’t afraid,” Keenan Schartz said. “I came in here with my chest up every drive. All of us, we weren’t afraid. We just believed.”
Manhattan responded with a 72-yard drive, a 6-yard Keenan Schartz touchdown run and another 2-point conversion to tie the game at 23-23 with 10:49 remaining.
The score remained tied as both teams missed fourth-quarter field goals and the game went to overtime.
Penalties proved to be a killer for Derby. The Panthers had an 80-yard Edwards touchdown called back on a holding call on their last drive of regulation, and a false start on their first play of overtime set them up behind the chains.
But the Indians faced adversity too. Three turnovers, a blocked punt and a missed field goal typically aren’t part of the recipe for an upset. But Joe Schartz said “it says everything” about his team that it still found a way to win.
“We told them, ‘In order to win this game, we’re going to have to have an unshakeable will,’” he said. “We had three turnovers and a blocked punt, and we still beat Derby. That says everything about these kids and this coaching staff.”