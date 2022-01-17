The fire burning inside of the Wabaunsee boys’ basketball team continued to rage Friday night at Rock Creek as the Chargers, ranked 5th in Class 2A, rolled past the Mustangs 66-40, taking the next step on the long road to another possible state tournament berth.
Wabaunsee (7-1) was one of the surprises of the 2021 2A boys state tournament, running through top 10 team after top 10 team on their way to a loss in the state title game to Hillsboro after starting the year with a 1-10 record.
The mountaintop that Wabaunsee head coach Christian Ulsaker and his team strove toward was seen, but not reached.
But with many pieces from that team returning from last season, including seniors Brayden Meseke and Cade Oliver, the Chargers see no reason why they can’t put themselves right back where they were in 2021.
“I’m just ready to get back to state,” Meseke said. “Last year, with COVID, it was limited but we still had a bunch of fans there and I’m ready to get back there and be in that environment. I want to win a state championship. I don’t want second place. I want to get back there and win a state championship.”
They’re not there yet though.
While the Chargers 7-1 start to this season points towards things heading in a positive direction, Ulsaker is still waiting for his team to completely empty the tank.
“As a coach it’s weird to say that we’ve had an up-and-down year because we’re 7-1,” Ulsaker said. “But I’ve told the guys that we haven’t played with the toughness and enthusiasm that I want them to play with every single game.Sometimes we rely a little too much on our athletic ability and our basketball I.Q. Tonight, I felt we were as tough or tougher than Rock Creek so that pays dividends.”
On Friday, the Chargers struggled for a good part of the first half with a Rock Creek team that’s had its ups-and-downs during a rebuilding year after last season’s trip to state.
It wasn’t until midway through the second quarter that three 3’s from sophomore Zach Frank helped push Wabaunsee to an 11-point advantage at the half (29-18).
Things stayed around that 11-point lead for most of the third quarter before the Chargers really locked into gear, outscoring Rock Creek 21-8 in the fourth quarter, pushing their lead to 30. Leading the charge was Oliver who had 11 of his game-high 20 in the second half, and Meseke who had 10 of his 12 points in the second half.
“It took a while but I finally realized that they were running a triangle-and-two,” Ulsaker said. “So I kind of drew up how we needed to beat that. I told (Meseke) and (Oliver) that it was going to be difficult for them to find their shots early. They were going to have to be a good teammate and rely on your teammates to hit the shots that they’re going to get open.”
Frank hit one more 3 in the second half to end the night with 12 and junior Ryan Schutter was the fourth and final Charger to hit double-digits, scoring 10.
Rock Creek (2-7) was led by sophomore Daegen Vinduska who had 11 and junior Ethan Burgess who had 10.
Up next, the Mustangs will compete in the Burlingame Invitational tournament where they will be the seventh-seed. The Mustangs will open the tournament on Tuesday versus two-seed Sabetha (7-2).
Meanwhile, the Chargers’ next step in their journey will take them to the Royal Valley Panther Classic. Wabaunsee will open versus Chapman (0-8) on Thursday before playing the host Panthers (8-0), ranked second in 3A, on Friday and Santa Fe Trail (4-3) on Saturday.
“We’re hungry to go prove ourselves and win a state championship,” Oliver said. “That’s the end goal. We’re playing really well as a team right now and we’re all hungry to get back there.”
WABAUNSEE 66,
ROCK CREEK 40
Rock Creek (2-7) – Burgess 5 1-3 13, Vinduska 4 3-4 11, Whitworth 2 2-3 7, Dugan 2 0-2 4, Sturdy 1 0-1 2, Becker 0 1-2 1. Total: 14 7-15 40.
Wabaunsee (7-1) – C. Oliver 9 0-1 20, Meseke 5 0-1 12, Frank 4 0-0 12, Schutter 4 0-0 10, Reves 2 1-3 5, E. Oliver 2 0-0 4, Clark 1 1-3 3. Total: 27 2-8 66.
3-pointers– Wabaunsee 9 (Frank 4, Schutter 2, C. Oliver 2, Meseke), Rock Creek 3 (Burgess 2, Whitworth).