After an emotional and exhilarating week in which Manhattan High downed rival Junction City by double-digits and head coach Joe Schartz recorded his 100th win, the No. 5 Indians now have to shift their focus to a different kind of opponent.
On Friday, the Indians (2-0) welcome Highland Park (0-2), a team that’s struggled — but do enough things well to make MHS at least a little nervous.
The Scots haven’t won a game since 2014 and one has to go two years earlier than that for their last Centennial League win. Highland Park is 10 years removed from its last multi-win season (2011, 3-7).
With all of that on the table, an outside observer easily could surmise the Indians might take off the week mentally, especially considering Manhattan High never has lost to Highland Park (according to Kansas Football History), and they Indians have won all but two of the 20 meetings by double digits.
In Schartz’s 11 games with the Scots, Manhattan has won by an average of 50 points.
“The focus is about getting better,” Schartz said. “You try to never look at who’s on the schedule and you just relish the opportunity of getting to play the game of football. I think we’ll come out fired-up and ready to go.”
And that’s easy for a coach to say. but ask any of the leaders for Manhattan and they are in lock step with Schartz. These Indians want to win, and they’re not picky who it comes against.
“We’re playing us, because if we beat ourselves, we’ll obviously lose,” senior defensive end E.J. Whitfield said. “We’re not thinking about ‘Oh, we’re better than them,’ or ‘Oh, we’ve beat them before.’
“We’re trying to work on ourselves for the long run and just play the game. We’re not focused on if they’re good or bad.”
While the Scots have struggled this season, Schartz said he believes this is an improved Highland Park team both in depth and overall talent under first-year head coach Jermaine Monroe Sr.
Last week, the Indian defense had trouble with the speed of Junction City running back T.J. Jones, who ended the night with 101 yards, all coming on three catches.
Highland Park provides a similar threat in junior utility man Tre Richardson.
“He is very, very fast,” Schartz said. “He runs the ball, they throw him the ball, and sometimes they put him at quarterback. Every team has one or two fast guys who stand out, but so far, versus the teams he’s played, when they try to run with him he just pulls away.”
Richardson leads the team with 200 yards rushing, 220 yards receiving and 104 kick return yards over the first two games of the season. Of the team’s 655 total all-purpose yards, 524 of them belong to Richardson.
“Once he gets going, he’s gone,” Schartz said. “There’s no way to catch him. The only way to combat that is stopping him before he gets going. We’re going to have to key in on him and make the other guys on the team try and beat us.”
Despite a strong outing last week, which included snagging three interceptions as a team while holding a high-powered Blue Jay offense to just four total passes in the game, the Manhattan secondary is looking for improvement this week in limiting the success of an opposing team’s speed.
“I think we just need to put a little more speed on the field,” senior safety Colby Klieman said. “We played a little more nickel versus Junction City, and we think that will help out. Plus not making one guy make the tackle, but having 11 guys fly to the ball will make things a lot easier to corral those fast guys.”
Defensively, Highland doesn’t pose any one notable threat, but junior quarterback Keenan Schartz said he knows they still can be a problem if he’s not on his game.
“I know their nose guard is pretty fast,” Schartz said. “Their corners play aggressive on the hard corner, and their overhangs aren’t as physical and aggressive as I’ve seen the past two weeks versus Garden and JC. I know Seaman had a tough time throwing the ball on them, so I just need to be crisp with my reads and make the right decision and not the risky decision.”
The Indians and Highland Park are set to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Bishop Stadium.