Rock Creek's boys' basketball team had no problems sweeping past Silver Lake Friday night, taking a 75-46 victory on the road.
The Mustangs led 22-10 at the end of the first quarter, and nearly had doubled up the Eagles at the half, up 44-23. Rock Creek extended its advantage to 64-35 by the end of the third period. The Mustangs (16-2) finally slowed down a bit in the fourth, scoring only 11 points. But that still was enough to tie the Eagles' (5-12) output in the final quarter.
Dawson Zenger, as per usual, led the Mustangs, scoring a game-high 27 points. Rock Creek had two other players finish in double figures: Brooks Whaley (14 points) and Charlie Killingsworth (13).
The Mustangs, who entered the game No. 4 in Class 3A in the newest Kansas Basketball Coaches Association poll, have two games next week to close the regular season.
Rock Creek will host Royal Valley on Tuesday before traveling to Wabaunsee on Thursday.