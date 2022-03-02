ALMA — The Wabaunsee boys got off to a 6-3 start and finished the first quarter with a 14-6 lead in the Chargers 53-40 win over Valley Heights in the sub-state quarterfinals on Tuesday in Alma.
After Wabaunsee went into halftime with a 28-18, Valley Heights was able to shorten the lead to four at the beginning of the third quarter, but after that, it was all Chargers after that as Wabaunsee stretched its lead back to 10 by the end of the third quarter and went on to win.
After a playoff run to the state championship game last season and a strong regular season showing this year, Wabaunsee (16-5) entered the postseason as the No. 3 seed and earned the right to host the first playoff game. The Chargers did not let that go to waste.
After holding a 14-6 lead after the first quarter, Wabaunsee head coach Christian Ulsaker said he was pleased was pleased, but he knew that his team needed to keep it going in the second quarter to be able to maintain the lead.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” Ulsaker said. “In the first half, we made just enough to withstand some of (Valley Height’s) runs and keep that lead and momentum going into the halftime break.”
Valley Heights (4-17) did not back down, however. The Mustangs came out strong in the third quarter as they scored the first six points to shorten the Chargers lead to 28-24.
“I think it was just a team effort,” Valley Heights head coach Cale Green said. “We executed correctly, and that is what got us there. We were patient on offense (in this game). That really helped us.”
But Wabaunsee had more big plays down the stretch to inch away from the Mustangs.
The Chargers hit three 3s in the third quarter.
“The (3-pointers) were so (clutch),” Ulsaker said. “Especially from Brayden (Meseke) and Eli (Oliver). They are our sharpshooters. (They) knocked down shots. Eli (Oliver) played a phenomenal game.”
Ulsaker was aware that Valley Heights is not a good 3-point shooting team, and so he knew if his team was able to make some 3s and prevent Valley Heights from driving the ball to the lane, it would be a big benefit to his team.
That worked out well for the hosts.
Valley Heights’ senior point guard Trenton L’Ecuyer scored 20 points a game for most of the season, but shots just were not falling for the senior and he ended with a team-high 12 points.
Along with Oliver scoring 16 points, Meseke finished with 14 points and eight players scored for a balanced offensive effort for the Chargers.
“I told them I need them for another week and a half,” Ulsaker said. “They were all nodding their heads. I told them they need to lock in. We are chasing something right now. We are trying to go for the thing that we were not able to get last year.”
Wabaunsee will travel to Belleville Friday to face two-seed Sacred Heart at 6 p.m. in the sub-state semifinals.