Hillsboro got off to a hot start and never looked back. Hillsboro led 18-3 after the first quarter and held a lead as big as 31-10 at halftime.
The second half was continued dominance, and Hillsboro defeated St. Mary’s in blowout fashion 60-32 for the 2A men’s KSHSAA state championship. It is the second straight state championship for Hillsboro.
In the semifinal game against Lyndon Friday, not much offense was displayed as Hillsboro scored just 24 points in regulation. But Hillsboro was able to play more up to its offensive potential.
“I think coming in today, I felt like team felt a lot more relaxed and ready to play a normal game,” Hillsboro head coach Darrel Knoll said. “(Friday), we missed some shots early. (Lyndon) was holding the ball on us. Every possession seemed to be really big, and we played a little bit tight. (This game) we played a lot looser and we put the ball in the basket. That set the tone for the game. We did a great job of maintain our intensity and not letting up.”
Hillsboro (25-1) had a balanced offensive production that was too much for St. Mary’s (22-4) to handle. Junior Brekyn Ratzlaff led the way with 20 points, senior Matthew Potucek followed with 12 points, senior Frank Wichert with nine points and senior Grayson Ratzlaff with seven points.
“This year, most every game we had three or four guys in double (figures),” Knoll said. “We just move the ball so well and find people. I have just been so proud of this team. They have been great to coach. I could not ask for more out of the team. It has been one of the best teams I have ever had.”
As Hillsboro had five seniors on its roster this season, Knoll said he knew coming into this season he was going to have a better squad being the defending state champion. Knoll said this state championship is great in its own way.
“Every state championship is great,” Knoll said. “Every team has its own character. This team went out and earned it. I knew we would be better than last year because five of these guys who played last year were back. All of them were better than they were last year. I really think we showed up this year as a defending 2A state champion.”