Two things jumped off the page at Manhattan High football coach Joe Schartz as he went over the Hays roster in preparation for Friday’s matchup at Bishop Stadium.
No. 1: “They’re very young.”
No. 2: “They’re exceptionally large.”
The Indians — the Hays Indians, that is — have two freshmen and 6-8 sophomores on their starting lineup. They also have several players in key spots, and particularly on their lines, above 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds.
“We just don’t have anybody with that type of height, and very few that even come close to that type of weight,” Schartz said.
Those are just a couple causes for concern for 6A No. 2 Manhattan’s upcoming game against Hays (2-0), which is ranked third in this week’s 5A media poll after beating Junction City in overtime 20-14 in Week 1 and edging Great Bend 28-27 last Friday.
There’s also Malik Bah, whom Schartz called “one of the best running backs in the state.” Bah has been the workhorse for the Hays offense this year, having rushed 76 times for 445 yards through two games.
Despite missing significant portions of last season, Bah went off for more than 1,600 yards and 22 touchdowns, including 121 yards rushing on 15 attempts against Manhattan in Week 3 of the 2022 season.
“I don’t think that we’re going to completely shut him down, but what we really have to guard against is giving up the easy play,” Schartz said. “If they’re going to get something, we have to make them earn it.”
Hays quarterback Carter Graham is a junior who’s new to the varsity starting position this season. His numbers throwing the football haven’t been all that impressive so far — he’s 10-of-34 passing for 119 yards, one TD and two picks — but Schartz said he was good enough to make Manhattan pay if its defense sells out too much on the run.
On the other side of the ball, Manhattan (2-0) will have to face a defensive line that is bigger than its own offensive line. On top of that, Hays plays a four-man front, something Manhattan hasn’t seen yet this year, and that could cause some issues.
Schartz said he wouldn’t be surprised if his team struggled to get the kind of movement up front it’s been used to this season, which will require it to be creative in getting the ball out to its athletes in unique spots.
“Our kids are just going to have to utilize their speed,” he said. “It’s speed versus size, and we’ll have to see who wins.”
With both teams looking to run and Manhattan also wanting to move the ball with short passes, the game ought to be a quick-moving one with limited possessions. Schartz said in those types of contests, the most successful squad will be that which can sustain its drives and protect the football.
He added that if his offense struggles to stay on the field, Hays has the ability to wear down his defense with its rushing attack.
Fortunately for Manhattan, defending the run has been a strength to this point. The Indians have held their first two opponents of the season to a total of 125 yards rushing on 48 attempts, an average of 2.6 yards per carry. They also limited Derby and Topeka High to 178.5 yards passing per game while intercepting two passes.
Additionally, the varsity offense has been effective at maintaining possessions, as it has just one turnover so far and no three-and-outs this season.
Schartz said with so many new players filling the skilled positions on his offense in 2023, one turnover through two games is “not too bad.” He’s been pleased with the decision-making of junior quarterback Carter Aslin, who has gone 19-of-29 passing for 264 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Aslin has added 224 yards rushing and three TDs on 30 attempts.
Against Hays, Schartz said he wants to see senior running back Charles Morgan and senior wide receiver Dwayne Newby use their athleticism to keep the chains moving. Morgan has 129 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 18 attempts to go with seven receptions for 84 yards and two TDs. Newby has made three catches for 90 yards.
“Carter has been doing a nice job of delivering the ball,” Schartz said. “We’re going to have to utilize our weapons. We’ll get Chuck in some different spots and try to get Dwayne involved in the game plan. We’re just going to have to be creative about getting the ball to our playmakers.”