After a state championship last season, Sterling head coach Jill Rowland said this team had three goals set in mind for this season: to go undefeated, make it back to the state championship game and to win the state championship game.
As the final buzzer sounded, Sterling’s bench joined the five playing on the court near the middle of the court and dived on top of each other to celebrate the back-to-back state championship and undefeated season as Sterling defeated Garden Plain 47-38 Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum in the Class 2A girls’ state championship game.
“It is a great feeling,” Rowland said. “This is the end all be all goal. That is why we do it. As far as a basketball goal, this is it. You make a relationship with the kids. You set goals.”
Sterling (26-0) got the lead 11-9 with about four minutes remaining in the first quarter and never gave the lead back up.
Sterling built its lead up to 12 at one point during the second quarter and held a 28-19 lead at halftime.
Garden Plain (19-7) came out strong into the third quarter to cut Sterling’s lead to 29-27 with 6:28 remaining in the third quarter – Garden Plain had a chance to take the lead on a 3-pointer, but it did not go in – and senior Kali Briar of Sterling extended the Black Bears’ lead back to a two-possession lead with a 3-pointer and Garden Plain the closes Garden Plain was able to get Sterling was four points in the third quarter.
“That was big,” Rowland said. “(Making 3s) opens up our inside play and loosens everybody up so that way we can go back inside.”
Sterling’s center Sadie Beagley was big for the Black Bears as she scored eight points and provided a distracting presence in the paint. Kali Briar led Sterling with 12 points on four 3s, Bennie Horsch led Sterling with 11 points and Makenna Linden also added eight points.
Sterling had a 39-32 lead at the end of the third quarter. Garden Plain scored just five points in the fourth quarter and Sterling was able to score eight more points to comfortably claim the state championship.
Rowland said it was not easy for her team to claim the second straight state championship.
“I thought we handled the pressure well all year,” Rowland said. “We had a lot of pressure. People just expected us to come right back, and (that) it would be easy. It wasn’t. My kids grew a lot as people, as ball players and as a team. I could not be more proud of the growth we had all year.”