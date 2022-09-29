Only two teams remain undefeated in Class 6A football, and one of them is No. 1 Manhattan High.
For the third week in a row, the Indians (4-0, 2-0 Centennial League) claimed the top spot in the Kansas high school media poll. However, for the first time, they’re the unanimous No. 1.
It’s no mystery why. Manhattan has played one of the toughest schedules in the state, which has included three top-5 teams in its first four games. The Indians have won all of them, including a 28-25 victory over then-No. 4 Washburn Rural last Friday.
“The kids are focused and motivated,” said Manhattan head coach Joe Schartz. “The key is just for us to continue to stay focused and motivated, continue to stay hungry and want to get better every practice. Being able to stand up to that tough schedule so far is a testament to the summer that we had and the preparation that we put in. Hopefully we can continue that success throughout the rest of the season.”
The competition level is about to take a step or two down, though, as the Indians will travel to Emporia Friday night to take on a Spartans squad beleaguered by on-field adversity and off-the-field scandal.
Led by second-year head coach Keaton Tuttle, Emporia (1-3, 0-1 Centennial League) has lost three straight. That includes a 34-21 defeat last week to Topeka High, a team Manhattan beat 59-7 on Sept. 9. The Spartans went just 1-8 in 2021.
Meanwhile, the Emporia Gazette reports that the local police department has been conducting an investigation into a locker room hazing incident since mid-August.
The Indians have won seven straight against Emporia, including a 59-0 thrashing last season in which quarterback Keenan Schartz ran for 163 yards on four carries and threw for 139 yards on five completions.
This year, quarterback Sheldon Stewart leads the Spartans on offense. The sophomore former wide receiver took over signal-calling duties in Week 2 after an injury to senior starting quarterback Fred Jackson. Stewart has thrown for 431 yards passing, three touchdowns and four picks, while adding 149 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 33 carries.
Stewart has completed eight passes to Kyle Obermeyer for 53 yards, eight to Parker Leeds for 97 yards and a touchdown, and six to Cooper Rech for 129 yards and two scores.
Derrick Keys has taken 39 carries for 121 yards rushing and a touchdown, while Bobby Trujillo has 215 yards rushing and a touchdown on 30 attempts.
Defensively, Emporia has struggled to stop its opponents, allowing an average of 41.25 points and 488.5 yards per game.
“They have a number of kids that play both ways, and so initially they start out strong, but as the game wears on, I think that they get fatigued and are not capable of sustaining that type of effort for four quarters because so many of them were playing both ways,” Schartz said. “I see some good kids out there working hard. I see coaches coaching hard. I have seen them make improvements as the season’s gone on.”
The matchup heavily favors Manhattan. though. Through four games this season, the Indians have won by an average score of 36-19, and have put up 238.3 yards rushing per game to go along with 147.5 yard passing per game.
DeAndre Aukland is their leading rusher, averaging 76.8 yards per game and 9.6 yards per carry. Keenan Schartz is carrying the ball for 74.8 yards per game and 4.7 yards per attempt, while Jason Sanchez has run for 39.8 yards per game and 5.7 yards per carry.
Keenan Schartz has thrown for 574 yards passing, three interceptions and two touchdowns. Braxton Frey leads the team with 12 catches for 130 yards, while Sanchez, Cole Coonrod and Charles Morgan each have eight receptions for 97, 96 and 95 yards respectively.
Sanchez, a senior, missed his junior season with an injury, but has become an integral part of the Indians’ offense with nearly 300 all-purpose yards so far this year.
“I think going through that injury made me stronger,” he said. “It made me think how much I have to push hard to get better.”
Sanchez said a strength of the Indians’ offense in 2022 is its ability to spread the ball to several different players — nine have at least one carry and 11 have at least one reception — and diversify its attack.
“We have well-rounded people everywhere,” he said. “Our receivers are good, our running backs are good, our blocking is good. I think that helps a lot in that aspect of being able to move around everywhere, having well-rounded athletes.”
The Manhattan defense has been stingy this season, holding opponents to 233 total yards per game — 125.5 yards per game rushing and 107.5 yards per game passing.
Linebacker Jaxon Vikander leads the Indians with 18 tackles — 6 1/2 for a loss — while fellow linebacker Ian McNabb has 14 1/2 tackles and two sacks.
Cornerback Dante Walters and safety Max Stanard each have two interceptions, and Chris Dunnigan returned a pick for a touchdown against Topeka High.
Stanard’s second interception of the season sealed Manhattan’s win over Washburn Rural in the final minute last week.
“It just all seems like a blur now, but all I really remember is just getting on my break, running and catching the ball,” Stanard said. “...It was awesome because we really wanted to beat Washburn. They beat us last year, our only regular-season loss.”
If there’s one concern about the Emporia game, it’s that the Indians may be tempted to look ahead to next week’s matchup with rival No. 7 Junction City.
“I’d be lying if I said it’s harder to get motivated against Emporia, but you just can’t let yourself think about that,” Stanard said. “You’ve just got to get better every week, prepare for every team the same way.”
Joe Schartz said that much of the responsibility for keeping the players focused on the task at hand falls on the coaching staff.
“We need to continue to get better,” he said. “As long as we keep our focus, I think we’ll continue our success.”