Manhattan High defensive back Max Stanard picks off a pass with 48 seconds left in the game to seal the Indians’ 28-25 win over Washburn Rural last Friday at Bishop Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Only two teams remain undefeated in Class 6A football, and one of them is No. 1 Manhattan High.

For the third week in a row, the Indians (4-0, 2-0 Centennial League) claimed the top spot in the Kansas high school media poll. However, for the first time, they’re the unanimous No. 1.