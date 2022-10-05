10012022-mer-spt-mhsfb-3
Manhattan High linebacker Jaxon Vikander tackles Emporia ballcarrier Derrick Keys during the Indians’ 58-7 victory over the Spartans on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Welch Stadium in Emporia.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

It’s a good thing Manhattan High football is accustomed to preparing for big games, because it has another one coming up this week.

The No.-1-ranked Indians (5-0, 3-0 Centennial League) will travel to take on No. 5 Junction City in the 108th edition of the Silver Trophy rivalry. It’s the fourth time this season Manhattan has played a top-5 team, and it will be the first time the two teams have matched up on the Blue Jays’ new home field, appropriately named Blue Jay Stadium.