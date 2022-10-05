It’s a good thing Manhattan High football is accustomed to preparing for big games, because it has another one coming up this week.
The No.-1-ranked Indians (5-0, 3-0 Centennial League) will travel to take on No. 5 Junction City in the 108th edition of the Silver Trophy rivalry. It’s the fourth time this season Manhattan has played a top-5 team, and it will be the first time the two teams have matched up on the Blue Jays’ new home field, appropriately named Blue Jay Stadium.
But the contest (as it often is) won’t simply be a rivalry game. For the Indians, it’s an opportunity to win the Centennial League outright and maintain its spot atop the 6A West Regional standings. For Junction City (4-1, 1-0 Centennial League), it’s a chance to keep its league title dreams alive and move into a tie for first place in the region.
“It’s a big deal,” Manhattan head coach Joe Schartz said of the rivalry. “It always has been a big deal.”
The series has been incredibly competitive of late, with the two squads splitting the last 10 meetings.
The home team has won each of the last five years. Manhattan claimed the Silver Trophy last year with a 37-21 victory at Bishop Stadium.
“It’s a loud game,” Schartz said. “It’s always an emotional game. … But we’ve done well on the road this year, and if we keep our focus on what’s important, protect the football, I like our chances.”
The Blue Jays have won four in a row after opening the season with a 33-21 loss at 5A No. 3 Hays. They are coming off an impressive 24-6 victory against then-No. 6 Washburn Rural, a game in which their defense forced five Junior Blues turnovers.
Junction City also has wins over 5A No. 6 Bishop Carroll (28-21) and 4A No. 6 McPherson (30-15).
“They’ve got a tough schedule just like us,” Schartz said. “...Just from what I see on film, they get better every week.”
Manhattan beat Hays 31-21 in Week 3 and Washburn Rural 28-25 in Week 4.
The Blue Jays offense features 5-foot-10, 215-pound run-first quarterback Xavion Felton, who averages 25.8 carries and 128.4 yards rushing per game this season. However, Felton isn’t much of a thrower, averaging 12.8 passing attempts and 84.6 yards passing per game.
“What I would say they challenge us the most at is probably their quarterback’s ability to run,” said junior linebacker Chris Dunnigan, who is third on the team with 24 tackles this season. “He’s a pretty big guy, but I think our defense is capable of stopping him pretty early, even in the backfield. I think our corners and DBs will be fine against the receivers. I think we have a pretty good shot at beating them.”
While it’s not a particularly dynamic offense as it has been in years past, Schartz said Junction City’s strength is milking the clock and keeping opposing offenses off the field.
“Defensively, we’re going to have to play well on third down,” he said. “We’ve got to get them off the field. Probably even on fourth down. If it’s fourth-and-short, they’ve got the ability to get those yards. We’re going to have to get stops and get them off the field and give our offense a chance to do some things.”
The Blue Jays defense may cause a bit of a headache, though. Junction City has held teams to fewer than 300 yards per game while allowing 19.2 points each night out. It has also forced 12 total turnovers.
Like the Indians, the Blue Jays play with three safeties, and like to play fast and physically. They also show several different pre-snap looks in quick succession, which can confuse the offense on the other side of the ball.
“They change a lot of what they do each play,” said senior tight end Cole Coonrod. “We really have to see what they’re actually trying to do. They’ve got three safeties back there. We’ve just got to know what type of defense they’re playing, cover one, two, three or even four, and just try to execute that.”
Schartz said that on film he’s seen teams be able to move the ball up and down the field against Junction City’s defense, but that they struggle to score once they reach the red zone.
“We have to get off the ball,” he said. “We have to match their speed and physicality with our own. It’s going to be a very physical football game. I think points could be very difficult to come by. …
“I told the guys, ‘I think this game will come down to either us being able to get a yard or stopping them from being able to get a yard. That’s how close it’s going to be.’”
Such has been the rivalry in recent years. Schartz, who has an 8-5 all-time record against the Blue Jays, has only beaten Junction City in back-to-back seasons three times.
The plan is to prepare for this game the same way Manhattan would prepare for any other game, although the additional buzz that comes from a rivalry matchup is unavoidable. But after having won road games at No. 2 Derby and 5A No. 3 Hays, the Indians know what it takes to win in tough spots.
“It’s good that we’ve had a lot of competition in the past,” Coonrod said. “It really helps us build up for other good teams and big games. It’s helped us keep focus and get better each week as we go along through the season. …
“(Getting ready for Junction City) is mostly the same. There’s always that competitive edge and there’s a little bit more background to it. (We have to be) a little bit more focused, stay off social media, just try to focus on the game.”