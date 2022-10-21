No. 1 Manhattan High did whatever it wanted offensively Friday as it knocked off No. 3 Wichita Northwest 56-28 to complete its first undefeated regular season since 2016.

The Indians (8-0) churned out a season-high 642 total yards in the game, including 520 yards on the ground. They averaged 11.67 yards per play, and scored on eight of their 12 drives.