Manhattan High defensive back Dre Delort recovers a muffed punt over Wichita Northwest defensive back Jeremiah Harris during the first half Friday night at Bishop Stadium. The Indians beat the Grizzlies, 56-28.
Manhattan High wide receiver Dwayne Newby moves the ball downfield on a 42-yard run as Wichita Northwest defensive back Jacob King closes in for a tackle during the Indians’ 56-28 win over the Grizzlies on Friday night at Bishop Stadium.
No. 1 Manhattan High did whatever it wanted offensively Friday as it knocked off No. 3 Wichita Northwest 56-28 to complete its first undefeated regular season since 2016.
The Indians (8-0) churned out a season-high 642 total yards in the game, including 520 yards on the ground. They averaged 11.67 yards per play, and scored on eight of their 12 drives.
Quarterback Keenan Schartz ran wild for Manhattan, rolling up 212 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 17 carries.
But he wasn’t the only one. DeAndre Aukland had 10 carries for 183 yards and two scores, including an 80-yard touchdown on the first play of the game.
Jason Sanchez added 94 yards rushing and a TD on 16 attempts.
The Indians defense showed an ability to respond and adjust after taking an early punch to the jaw. The Grizzlies (6-2) scored on their first two drives of the game and appeared unstoppable as they took a 14-7 lead.
But Manhattan clamped down, forcing three-and-outs on five of the next six Wichita Northwest drives.
Meanwhile, the Indians offense scored 35 unanswered points.
Manhattan tied the game at 14-14 with a 39-yard carry by Schartz, his first score of the night. He scored again from 7 yards out less than a minute into the second quarter, and yet again from 1 yard away with 44 seconds before halftime.
At the intermission, the Indians had outgained the Grizzlies 303-200.
Sanchez made it 34-14 with a 10-yard carry at the 8:30 mark of the third quarter, and Schartz threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Jaxon Bowles to make it 42-14 just over a minute later.
The Grizzlies scored their first touchdown since the first quarter at the 5:56 mark of the third when LJ Phillips scored one of his three TDs, but by then it was far too late.
Schartz and Aukland each scored again to cap off the night for Manhattan.
Wichita Northwest gained a total of 427 yards, 271 of which came on the ground. They averaged 6.62 yards per play. The Grizzlies’ 28 points were their fewest of the season. Previously, their low was 41.
Schartz finished 7-of-11 passing for 122 yards and a score.
Bowles had three catches for 54 yards, Dwayne Newby had two for 50 and Braxton Frey had one for 19.
With the win, the Indians clinched the No. 1 seed in the 6A West division and will retain home-field advantage until the championship game if they make it that far.
They will open the playoffs by hosting Wichita North next Friday.