You’d be forgiven for feeling like Bill Murray’s character from “Groundhog Day” while reading another preview story about Manhattan High football taking on Derby.
The Indians and Panthers are set to clash Friday for the third time in the span of 14 games after playing twice in 2022. Prior to last season, Derby had won nine of 11 all-time meetings with Manhattan, including five straight.
But now, the shoe is on the other foot. Or perhaps more appropriately, the ring is on the other hand.
The Indians enter this week’s matchup ranked No. 1 in 6A, a well-earned honor for the defending state champions. Not only have they won 13 games in a row, but they’re also on a two-game streak against the No. 2 Panthers.
Manhattan’s first victory over Derby last year came on the road in Week 1, a 26-23 double-overtime thriller that snapped the Panthers’ chain of 46 straight home victories. The two squads rematched Nov. 18 in Manhattan in the sub-state round of the playoff, and the Indians came from behind to win 28-23 and bar Derby from the state championship game for the first time since 2014.
“We’re getting to experience what they’ve had to deal with, being champions in the past,” said Manhattan head coach Joe Schartz. “Now, it really comes down to motivation. We’re going to find out how hungry our kids are and whether or not they’re willing to do what it takes to win.”
There’s no doubt the Indians and the Panthers are familiar with each other, but there will still be some level of uncertainty heading into Friday night. They didn’t exchange practice film with one another, meaning they’ll have to default to using game film from last year.
However, both teams are incredibly different than they were in 2022. Manhattan is grafting in a new quarterback, running backs and receivers, while Derby has to replace Dylan Edwards, who ran for nearly 6,500 yards in his career and is now playing for Deion Sanders at Colorado,
Schartz said there are a lot of unknowns regarding what the Panthers will do on offense without Edwards and last year’s starting quarterback Brock Zerger. With new starting quarterback Braxton Clark — who played in the second game against Manhattan after Zerger broke his leg the week before — Schartz thinks they might throw around the ball a bit more than they have previously.
“I think both teams are going to be feeling each other out with the new personnel and possibly some new schemes in the first quarter,” he said. “Whoever can make the adjustments the quickest and get that communicated to their team has a great chance of winning the game.”
Outside the program, at least, there are plenty of question marks about the Indians’ offense as well. Carter Aslin takes over as Manhattan’s starting quarterback, and Charles Morgan and Jaydin Hudley will be in the backfield alongside him. They each have plenty of potential but still need to prove themselves as everyday varsity starters.
Schartz is looking for his veteran offensive players — such as the big guys on the line as well as Morgan and wide receiver Dwayne Newby — to provide leadership on the field. Additionally, he wants his offense to dominate time of possession by consistently picking up first downs.
And most importantly, the Indians need to make good decisions and avoid turnovers.
“If we’re able to move the ball, control the clock and protect the football, I think we have a great chance to win the game,” Schartz said.
Manhattan’s defense is its most experienced unit, and last year, it dominated opposing offenses throughout. There will be some new faces on the field — including at both cornerback positions — and Schartz said he hopes those guys can step up and play at a high level.
The key period in the game will be the first, according to Schartz. With both squads somewhat unsure of what to expect from their opponent, the one that can adapt the quickest and most effectively will have the upper hand.
“If Derby gets out on us, we’re going to have to hold tight, make those adjustments, overcome that adversity and see if we can get things cleaned up,” he said. “But there are a lot of unknowns right now. Until we see them out there on the field and make those adjustments, it’s just a waiting game.”
The Indians and the Panthers will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Bishop Stadium. Temperatures at game time are forecast to be in the upper 90s.