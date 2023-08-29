11192022-mer-spt-mhsfb-8
Manhattan High defensive lineman Logan Stevens, top, and outside linebacker Tyler Durtschi, bottom right, attempt to stop Derby running back Dylan Edwards during their sub-state game last season at Bishop Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

You’d be forgiven for feeling like Bill Murray’s character from “Groundhog Day” while reading another preview story about Manhattan High football taking on Derby.

The Indians and Panthers are set to clash Friday for the third time in the span of 14 games after playing twice in 2022. Prior to last season, Derby had won nine of 11 all-time meetings with Manhattan, including five straight.

