Manhattan High running back DeAndre Aukland heads downfield for a 48-yard touchdown during the first half against Junction City on Friday night at Blue Jay Stadium in Junction City. The Indians beat the Blue Jays, 44-7.
JUNCTION CITY — Max Stanard returned an interception and a punt for touchdowns Friday as No. 1 Manhattan High rolled to a 44-7 blowout over No. 5 Junction City.
The Indians (6-0, 4-0 Centennial League) clinched the league title outright with their first road win against the Blue Jays since 2016.
DeAndre Aukland rushed for 135 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown to lead a Manhattan offense that only ran 43 plays for a total of 294 yards — an average of 6.8 yards per play.
Quarterback Keenan Schartz ran 14 times for 74 yards and three touchdowns. He went 3-of-6 passing for 40 yards.
The Indians’ defense was suffocating, holding Junction City (4-2, 1-1 Centennial League) to 222 total yards on 52 plays, good for an average of 4.3 yards per play. Manhattan picked off Blue Jays quarterback Xavion Felton twice, sacked him five times and tallied a total of 10 tackles for a loss.
Felton — who leads Junction City in rushing this year — finished with 16 carries for 30 yards on the ground. He went 7-of-14 passing for 100 yards.
Dwayne Newby received the opening kickoff for the Indians and returned it 64 yards to the Blue Jays’ 19-yard line. Four plays later, Schartz scored from four yards out to put the Indians ahead 7-0 just over two minutes into the game.
After Manhattan forced Junction City to punt on its second drive, Stanard made it 14-0 by housing the kick with 7:17 to go before halftime.
The Blue Jays went three-and-out on their next drive, and DeAndre Aukland took the first handoff of the Indians’ next drive 48 yards for the score.
Braxton Frey added a career-long 39-yard field goal to give Manhattan a 24-0 lead at the half.
Junction City punted for a fifth time to start the third quarter, and the Indians went on a 7-play, 60-yard drive, capped off by a 1-yard Schartz touchdown rush.
Stanard recorded his 20-yard pick-six on the third play of the Blue Jays’ ensuing possession.
Schartz scored for a third time to finish Manhattan’s 15-play, 84-yard drive, which made it 44-0 with 4:28 to play in the game.
Junction City scored its only touchdown with 30 seconds in the game when backup running back Losiah Autry ran it in from 4 yards away.
The Indians — who are 6-0 for the first time since 2016 — will return home for a pair of games at Bishop Stadium to wrap up the regular season. They will host Lansing next Friday.