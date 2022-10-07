JUNCTION CITY — If it gives any indication as to how things went in No. 1 Manhattan’s 44-7 rout of No. 5 Junction City Friday, consider that Max Stanard scored twice without playing an offensive snap.
The junior safety returned an interception and a punt return for touchdowns as the Indians (6-0, 4-0 Centennial League) clinched an outright league title with their first road win against the Blue Jays since 2016.
“It’s awesome, especially in a dominant fashion like that,” Stanard said of the victory. “That’s just a once-in-a-life time type of thing. That’s just something that’s hard to put into words.”
Manhattan controlled the game in every phase en route to its most lopsided victory in the Silver Trophy rivalry in 34 years.
The defense was suffocating once again, as Junction City (4-2, 1-1 Centennial League) managed 222 yards on 52 plays, including 88 yards rushing on 34 attempts. The Blue Jays went 3-of-10 on third downs and punted five times — two of which were three-and-outs.
Junction City quarterback Xavion Felton — who leads the team in rushing this season — tallied 23 yards on 18 rushes, while going 7-of-14 passing for 100 yards.
The Indians sacked Felton five times, picked off two of his passes and collected a total of 10 tackles for a loss. Jaxon Vikander had two sacks, while Ben Irvine, Logan Stevens and Ian McNabb each had one.
Manhattan entered the game with eight sacks on the season.
“We had their counter sweep defended, and we made it difficult on them to throw the ball,” said Indians head coach Joe Schartz. “Coach (Adam) O’Neill had a great game plan. He dialed up the right plays and he dialed up the right coverages.”
Offensively, the Indians wore down the Blue Jays with the running game, finishing with 294 total yards — 254 of which came on the ground. Thirty-six of their 42 plays were rushes.
“They show a lot of different looks, a lot of different coverages, so throwing the ball against Junction is always difficult,” Schartz said. “We’ve made some mistakes in years past and had a lot of turnovers, so the idea with not throwing much was to limit our turnovers.”
Quarterback Keenan Schartz went 3-of-6 passing for 40 yards, while rushing 14 times for 74 yards and three scores.
DeAndre Aukland ran the ball 14 times for 135 yards, including a 48-yard TD run in which he took a handoff on a counter play and went nearly untouched to the end zone.
“The drive before that, when I was running the ball, Coach was like, ‘Stop dancing, just run straight,’” Aukland said. “I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to trust my speed,’ and then the hole opened up and I took off.”
Jason Sanchez had 45 yards rushing on eight carries, and Braxton Frey had two receptions for 32 yards.
Dwayne Newby took the opening kickoff 64 yards to the Junction City 19, and Keenan Schartz scored his first touchdown of the game four plays later on a 4-yard carry.
Stanard’s punt return TD put Manhattan on top 14-0 with 7:17 left in the second quarter.
“I think I broke one tackle, but other than that, it was just great blocking by everybody,” Stanard said. “It was just a straight line to the end zone.”
Aukland scored on Manhattan’s next offensive drive, and Frey later added a career-long 39-yard field goal to give the Indians a 24-0 advantage at the intermission.
But Joe Schartz still didn’t feel comfortable with that lead.
“Even at halftime, I was still nervous, because I said, ‘It’s going to get crazy,’” he said. “We had the three touchdown lead. I felt like the field goal to make it a four-score game was huge, because I’ve been in so many of these that it just gets crazy. No lead is safe.”
Keenan Schartz capped off a seven-play, 65-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown carry on Manhattan’s first drive of the second half.
And then, on the third play Junction City’s ensuing possession, Stanard stepped in front of a Felton pass and had nothing but green ahead of him as he sprinted 20 yards to the end zone, pushing his team’s lead to 37-0 with 5:10 to go in the third.
“The pick-six, I barely even remember,” Stanard said. “I was asking guys on the sideline if it actually even happened. It was just so quick. … It happened so fast I honestly don’t know what I was thinking.”
“Max is just a hard worker,” Joe Schartz said. “A very soft-spoken kid. He doesn’t say much, but obviously he knows the game of football. He’s developing himself in the weight room into a better athlete. He’s coming up huge for us.”
Elijah McFadden brought in his second interception of the season on the Blue Jays’ next drive, and then the Indians’ offense put Junction City into the slow-cooker.
Manhattan embarked on a 15-play drive that spanned 86 yards and eight minutes. Fourteen of those plays were runs, and seven of them went to Aukland before Keenan Schartz crossed the goal line on a 1-yard run.
“That’s what we like to do,” Aukland said. “That’s what our gameplan was, coming and running right down at them, because we’re bigger than them and strong than them. It felt good to be able to run straight through them.”
“We were after our offensive line all week to exert their will,” Joe Schartz said. “That was very gratifying at the end to line up. Every time, we were running the clock all the way down and still just grinding it out and getting first downs. Offensively, I’m very, very pleased with the offensive line and how they dominated.”
Junction City scored its only touchdown with 30 seconds left in the game when backup running back Losiah Autry ran it in from 4 yards away.
The Indians are now 6-0 for the first time since 2016, and the sole Centennial League champions for the first time since 2017.
The win over the Blue Jays was their fourth against a top-5 team this season.
Manhattan will close out the regular season with a pair of home games, starting when it hosts Lansing at Bishop Stadium next Friday. The Lions (2-4) are coming off a 32-26 loss to Basehor-Linwood.