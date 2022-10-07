JUNCTION CITY — If it gives any indication as to how things went in No. 1 Manhattan’s 44-7 rout of No. 5 Junction City Friday, consider that Max Stanard scored twice without playing an offensive snap.

The junior safety returned an interception and a punt return for touchdowns as the Indians (6-0, 4-0 Centennial League) clinched an outright league title with their first road win against the Blue Jays since 2016.