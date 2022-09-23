Max Stanard’s interception with 48 seconds left cut short No. 4 Washburn Rural’s attempt at a last-minute comeback and sealed 6A No. 1 Manhattan’s 28-25 home victory Friday night.
The takeaway was the Indians’ third of the evening in a game in which they had to overcome an early deficit, an abundance of penalties, two missed field goals, a turnover of their own and an elusive end zone in the second half.
But they did overcome, and they earned their third win over a top-5 team this season.
“I’m super proud of this team,” said head coach Joe Schartz. “Three out of four weeks, we’ve played a top-5 opponent, a pretty tough schedule. We’ve fallen behind in all three of those games, and we battled back and found a way to win. The fact still remains that we have an unbreakable will to win. These kids are turning into a very special group.”
Manhattan (4-0, 2-0 Centennial League) seemed to have put the Junior Blues to bed early in the fourth quarter, having held them without a first down since the first half.
However, Washburn Rural — trailing 28-17 at that point — took over possession at its own 35-yard line with 7:59 in the game. The Junior Blues (3-1, 0-1 Centennial League) went 65 yards in six plays and 90 seconds, scoring on a 10-yard touchdown pass from DeWeese to Amr Sabbarini and adding the 2-point conversion to make it 28-25 with 6:29 to go.
The Indians punted on their next possession and forced Washburn Rural to turn it over on downs at its own 21 after that. But they failed to extend their lead with a missed 35-yard field goal, and the Junior Blues got the ball one last time with 1:24 and 80 yards to go.
Washburn Rural moved up the field 17 yards in three plays before Stanard stepped in front of a DeWeese pass and safely dropped to a knee a few steps later.
“It was a chess match all night long, and we were able to stay one play ahead of them,” Schartz said. “I think the big key to the defense was the ability to stop the run and pressuring the quarterback. We forced him into some tough throws, especially that last play where Max jumped that pass and intercepted it.”
Offensively, the Indians brought a somewhat balanced attack, passing for 194 yards and running for 143. Quarterback Keenan Schartz went 16-of-22 passing and got Manhattan on the board with a 49-yard touchdown pass to Jaxon Bowles, who found himself wide open along the sideline on a wheel route.
Bowles finished with 61 yards receiving on three catches, and Jason Sanchez had three receptions for 52 yards.
DeAndre Aukland had 74 yards rushing on eight carries. He scored on a 20-yard run to give the Indians their first lead at 14-7 with 10:40 left in the second quarter, and added a 38-yard TD at the 6:18 mark of the third period to put Manhattan on top 28-17.
“I was locked in,” Aukland said. “I think that’s the best I’ve ever felt at a game. For a little bit there, I was having a slow start, but then I started playing at my speed instead of at their speed. I just took off.”
The Indians fell behind early when Washburn Rural running back Ma’kenttis Adams took a handoff around the left side 76 yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. It was the second week in a row Manhattan gave up a scoring play of 75-plus yards on its opponent’s first drive.
After that, though, the Indians defense held Adams to 80 additional yards rushing on 20 carries the rest of the game.
“Here’s the thing: if Ma’kenttis Adams was going to be able to run downhill at us all night long, we would lose the game,” Joe Schartz said. “We stiffened on the run and really shut that down after that one big play.”
Bowles’ touchdown cut the Junior Blues’ lead to 7-6, and cornerback Dante Walters intercepted a DeWeese pass on Washburn Rural’s second drive. Auckland scored his first TD and the Junior Blues cut the Manhattan lead to 14-10 with a 27-yard field goal with 4:51 left in the second quarter.
The Indians then went three-and-out, and Washburn Rural drove down the field and took a 17-14 lead with 1:20 left before halftime when DeWeese threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Titan Osburn.
Not to be outdone, Manhattan marched 51 yards in 50 seconds to regain a 21-17 advantage at intermission on a 5-yard carry by Keenan Schartz.
“We made the most of some of our opportunities,” Joe Schartz said. “I’m very proud of the drive right before half.”
Walters got his second pick of the game on the Junior Blues’ first drive of the third quarter, and then the Indians defense forced Washburn Rural to go three-and-out on its next three drives.
Manhattan’s offense scored just the one touchdown in the second half, but it managed to open up the run game and milk the clock.
“We were able to run enough off the clock just to give ourselves a chance to win,” Joe Schartz said. “That was the name of the game, especially in the fourth quarter. We tried to run that clock and convert and get first downs. Penalties killed us, but we did just enough.”
The Indians committed 10 penalties for 82 yards, including in some key spots.
It wasn’t a perfect game by any means, and Joe Schartz acknowledged that his team needs to get better in all three phases of the game.
And yet, the fact that Manhattan has found ways to keep beating highly-ranked teams despite flawed performances is indicative of its ability, its faith and its resolve.
“It’s our motto: ‘Just believe and fight to the end,’” Aukland said. “That’s what coaches have been telling us all summer and all year, that we’ve just got to believe and work hard. We never let our heads drop. No matter what the score is, we’re going to keep playing until the end of the game. …
“We’re super confident. But we’ve got a lot of film to look at and a lot of mistakes to correct. We’re going to try to get those perfect so we can keep winning.”
The Indians will travel to play at Emporia next Friday. The Spartans (1-3, 0-1 Centennial League) fell to Topeka High 34-21 Friday.