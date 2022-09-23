Max Stanard’s interception with 48 seconds left cut short No. 4 Washburn Rural’s attempt at a last-minute comeback and sealed 6A No. 1 Manhattan’s 28-25 home victory Friday night.

The takeaway was the Indians’ third of the evening in a game in which they had to overcome an early deficit, an abundance of penalties, two missed field goals, a turnover of their own and an elusive end zone in the second half.