The Manhattan High volleyball team celebrate during a match during the 2021 season with then-assistant coach Nicole Jones, top-middle in blue. Jones was named as Manhattan High volleyball’s new head coach on Wednesday.
The first question new Manhattan High volleyball head coach Nicole Jones had for athletics director Mike Marsh after accepting her new job was a simple one:
“‘When can I tell the kids?’” Jones said. “I just couldn’t wait to tell (the team).”
Jones, who accepted the job Wednesday morning, has been an assistant coach at Manhattan under Krista Skucius for two years, She also coached her alma mater, Lawrence High, for five years with a two year-stint at an all-girls Catholic high school in St. Louis separating the two. Jones is currently a teacher at Anthony Middle School.
Skucius resigned after the 2021 season, allowing Jones the opportunity to pursue something she’s dreamed of for years.
“Next season will be my 10th year of coaching high school volleyball and for the past five years, I’ve really felt the urge to be the head of a program, but I didn’t know if I’d ever had the opportunity,” Jones said. “When the opportunity opened, I knew 100% that I wanted it. It’s something that I’ve thought about a long time, even as early as high school. It’s neat to see that dream getting to happen.”
Last year, Manhattan High ended with a 11-21 record and three set-loss in the opening round of sub-state.
Manhattan graduated just five seniors from that team which means the vast majority of last years’ varsity squad will be making a return for the 2022 season.
“We had a young varsity team last year and a lot of them are returning,” Jones said. “They just love volleyball. They all want to win and get after it. They have a no-quit attitude. I’m just excited to see what they bring this summer and leading up to try-outs. They’re phenomenal.”
One big change Jones said she would pursue was her plans to kickstart and organize around the developmental youth volleyball programs that lead into the high school program.
“When I think about camps and the future of Manhattan High, I really want to get those younger kids involved,” Jones said. “I want to do a middle school camp and get elementary-aged kids interested in volleyball and excited about Manhattan High.
“I also want work with those middle school programs to bring us all together as one. There’s only one high school in Manhattan and they all feed into us. I want that camaraderie and I want to work together to get those kids ready for high school. To build a program, you really need to start from the ground up and I’m really excited to make those changes and get this going.”