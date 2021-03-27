Erik Willimon had just sat down for dinner when his phone rang a few weeks ago.
The table fell silent. Willimon answered, then smiled.
“Did you get it?” his wife, Josie, asked.
He did.
Willimon was approved as the next football coach at Riley County during a school district board meeting March 9. He takes over for longtime coach Steve Wagner, who retired in November after 37 seasons. In 11 years as Wagner’s assistant, Willimon contributed to 74 of Wagner’s 259 career wins, which rank 10th in state history and first all-time at Riley County.
Upholding that winning tradition is a responsibility Willimon takes seriously.
“It means the world,” said Willimon, who also is the co-athletics director at Riley County. “It’s a privilege; my family and I view it as such. That’s the way I’ll approach every day.”
Willimon approached Riley County’s interview process like he’d applied “from clear across the state,” which, at one point, he had.
Willimon grew up in Kismet, a small southwestern Kansas town (367 people as of 2019) nearly 300 miles from his new office.
After graduating from Southwestern Heights High School, Willimon attended Emporia State, where he met a Riley County graduate named Josie, who now is his wife. He and Josie returned to Kismet for a couple of years upon graduating in 2007, but they always wanted to raise their family near Josie’s hometown.
So when Willimon noticed an open teaching job at Riley County in 2010, he applied.
He got that job, too. And soon after, he joined Wagner’s staff. Willimon coached defensive linemen, running backs and linebackers before serving as Wagner’s defensive coordinator from 2016 to 2020.
And to hear Willimon tell it, each win — no, each practice — he shared with Wagner came with a coaching lesson.
“There was never a day I felt that I didn’t learn something from Steve,” Willimon said. “His organization, his approach to the game, his attention to detail. I don’t know if you have enough room in your newspaper to tell you what I took away from Coach Wagner and what I will continue to take away from Coach Wagner.”
Those lessons won’t end because Wagner is retired from coaching, either. He and Willimon still will see each other at school, where both coaches teach physical education (Willimon teaches American government, international relations and geography, too).
Willimon plans to build on Wagner’s lessons by making “slight tweaks” to the Falcons’ football program. He wants to simplify Riley County’s schemes so his players can play faster and with clearer minds. His team mantra, “Free, Fast Hard,” is built on that idea.
Willimon explained his ideas to the Falcons’ returning players in a brief meeting last week. For now, he wants them to enjoy playing spring sports. But come summertime, he told them, be ready.
“We’re going to hit the ground running,” he said.
They’ll practice like he wants them to play: free, fast, hard. Oh, and physical. Football still is a collision sport, after all.
Physicality was a trait Wagner’s teams never lacked, which means Willimon can’t let the Falcons slip in that regard. By following a legend, Willimon inherited the lofty expectations that Wagner faced each season.
“Followed” is the word Willlimon prefers, by the way. It’s impossible to “replace” a coach like Wagner, Willimon said. And he’s not trying to.
“I’m not looking to replace him,” Willimon said. “I come from the school of, ‘If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.’ Certain parts of the program will be a little different. We’ll make subtle changes and put our own stamp on the program. But this is going to be a continuation and expansion of what (Wagner) has done.”