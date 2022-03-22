Manhattan's Avery Larson (14), Destiny Yates (11), Grace Dixon (40) and Maxine Doering (24) celebrate after an Indians 3-pointer in a home game against Highland Park on Feb. 15. Larson, Dixon and Yates all earned All-Centennial League honors.
Four Manhattan High basketball players earned All-Centennial League honors last week.
On the girls' side, junior guard Avery Larson was a second team selection while senior forward Grace Dixon and junior point guard Destiny Yates were honorable mention selections.
Topeka High's Kiki Smith was named player of the year and Seaman's Anna Becker was named newcomer of the year. Coach of the year was shared by Washburn Rural's Kevin Bordewick and Seaman's Matt Tinsley.
For the boys', junior forward Jack Wilson was a honorable mention selection.
Topeka West's Elijah Brooks won player of the year and Seaman's Gavin Wilhelm was named newcomer of the year.
Topeka West's Rick Bloomquist was named coach of the year.
North Central Kansas League
The NCKL All-League selections have not been released as of press time.
Mid-East League
The Wabaunsee and Riley County boys both had multiple players named all-league.
The Chargers had seniors Brayden Meseke and Cade Oliver and junior Eli Oliver make the cut and the Falcons had Trey Harmison and Korin Koenig.
Meseke and Cade Oliver were unanimous selections.
Riley County's Ty Webber was a honorable mention selection along with Rock Creek's Logan Sturdy and Dalton Whitworth.
Three Rock Creek seniors highlighted the girls' all-league selections including guards Lexi DeWeese and Brooklyn Goehring and forward Grace Gehl.
DeWeese and Gehl were unanimous picks.
Riley County's CJ Rignell, an unanimous selection, and Hailey Sharp also earned all-league honors.
Wabaunsee's Kara Hafenstine and Kaci Meseke and Riley County's Lindsey Roles were all honorable mentions.
Twin Valley League
Three Valley Heights Mustangs led the way for the All-Twin Valley League First Team: seniors Cat Toerber, Emma Yungeberg and Maddy Vermetten.
Frankfort sophomore Hattie Gros was also a first team pick.
Blue Valley-Randolph's Breanna Young was a second team selection.
Frankfort senior Samuel Gros was the lone boys first team selections from the area while Wildcat Caden Dalinghaus, Blue Valley's Jaylyn Pleasant and Valley Heights' Trenton L'Ecuyer all made second team.