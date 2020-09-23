Marcos Montenegro used a scorching front nine performance to take a one-stroke lead heading into Thursday’s final round of the Colbert Charity Classic at Colbert Hills Golf Course.
Montenegro, of Argentina, shot 6-under on the front half of the course, capping off the performance with a hole-out eagle on the par-4 ninth. He cooled as the day went on, shooting 1-over on the back nine to the day at 5-under par.
He sits at 7-under for the tournament.
Cory Churchman of Fort Worth, Texas, is Montenegro’s closest competition, sitting at 6-under for the tournament. He had Wednesday’s best round, carding a 66 (6-under) to move into second place. He ended the with four birdies in his final five holes.
A cut was made at the conclusion of the round, with the top 45 and ties advancing to the third and final round Thursday.
The final round began at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, with the leaders teeing off at 8:55 a.m. The winner earns $25,000 and a spot in the Big Money Golf Classic. The total purse for the tournament, which is part of the All Pro Tour, sits at $106,000.