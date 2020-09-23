Marcos Montenegro used a scorching front nine performance to take a one stroke lead heading into Thursday's final round of the Colbert Charity Classic at Colbert Hills Golf Course.
Montenegro, of Argentina, shot -6 on the front half of the course, capping off the performance with a hole out eagle on the par 4 ninth. He cooled as the day went on, shooting +1 on the back nine to finish the day -5.
He sits at -7 for the tournament.
Fort Worth's Cory Churchman is Montenegro's closest competition, sitting at -6 for the tournament. He had Wednesday's best round, carding a 66 (-6) to move into second place. He ended his day with four birdies over the final five holes.
The final round begins at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, with the leaders starting at 8:55 a.m. The winner earns $25,000 and a spot in the Big Money Golf Classic. The total purse for the tournament, which is part of the All Pro Tour, sits at $106,000.