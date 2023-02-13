Alayna Slifer and Sage Rosario will represent Manhattan High girls’ wrestling at the 6-5A state tournament later this month.
The two Indians wrestlers finished in the top four of their individual weight classes at their regional tournament Saturday at Wichita Southeast.
Rosario, a sophomore who is undefeated in her high school wrestling career, took first place in the 155-pound weight class. At 135 pounds, the freshman Slifer placed second.
After winning a state title last season, Rosario went 3-0 with a first-round bye. She beat Taliya Johnson of Wichita Heights by fall in the quarterfinal and Ashley Schwartz of Washburn Rural in the semifinal. In the regional final, she defeated Newton’s Jaymie Murry by fall to move to 31-0 on the season.
Slifer received a first-round bye before winning by fall against Josselynn Southern of Newton in the quarterfinal and Aalyra Arguelles of Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the semifinal. She lost to Virginia Munoz of Emporia in the regional championship match after beating Munoz last weekend in the Centennial League tournament. Slifer is now 33-4 this year.
Manhattan finished eighth out of 16 teams overall. The Indians took third place at the Centennial League tournament last weekend.
Slifer and Rosario will now prepare for the 6-5A state tournament, which will take place Feb. 22-23 at Hartman Arena in Park City.
The Manhattan boys will compete at regionals this weekend at Washburn Rural. The top eight placers in each bracket will qualify for the 6A state tournament Feb .24-25 at Hartman Arena.
5 area girls’ wrestlersqualify for state
Five area girls’ wrestlers representing two schools qualified for state during the Rossville regional tournament on Saturday.
Rock Creek’s Brooklyn Burenheide, Joee Perkins and Cecilia Lynch, and Wabaunsee’s Sophia Castillo and Sienna Jones will all participate in the 4-1A state tournament.
Burenheide (130) took first place in her weight class, going 4-0 and winning all four of her matches by fall. Perkins (100) and Lynch (190) each went 2-2 and finished fourth.
Jones (170) went 4-1 to claim a third-place finish, with her only loss coming in the semifinals. Castillo (105) posted a 2-2 record and came in fourth.
The 4-1A state girls’ wrestling tournament will take place Feb. 22-23 at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina.