Manhattan High’s Alayna Slifer holds down Great Bend’s Sariah Cox in their 135-pound match during a dual Dec. 1.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Alayna Slifer and Sage Rosario will represent Manhattan High girls’ wrestling at the 6-5A state tournament later this month.

The two Indians wrestlers finished in the top four of their individual weight classes at their regional tournament Saturday at Wichita Southeast.