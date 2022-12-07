Manhattan High’s Gili Johnson (center left) signs to play soccer at the University of Mississippi alongside her father Vincent Johnson (left), brother Nisbyc (center right) and mother Tonoher Johnson (right) during a ceremony Monday morning at Manhattan High School’s Little Theater.
A Manhattan High student is going to play Division I in a sport for which she’s never worn an Indians uniform.
Senior Gili Johnson signed to play soccer at the University of Mississippi Monday morning in a ceremony at Manhattan High’s Little Theater.
“I’m excited,” Johnson said. “It just feels unreal that I’m actually getting to play at my dream school, doing something that I love.”
Johnson plays with a select club soccer team based out of Overland Park. She has to travel there four days a week, making it impossible for her to be a part of the Indians’ girls’ soccer squad.
However, she’s still an accomplished Manhattan High athlete.
The daughter of Kansas State former track and field assistant coach and current Nebraska assistant Vincent Johnson, Gili Johnson won the 6A state triple jump crown in May with a leap of 38 feet, 2.75 inches. She came in third in the long jump and fifth in the 400-meter dash.
She is also the Indians’ school-record holder in the triple jump.
However, soccer has always been her first love.
“My first game, my PE teacher had to talk me into going out, and then I went out there — it was little kids’ (soccer) — and I think I scored like five, seven goals,” Johnson said. “So I was like, ‘I’m going to do this more.’ We moved a lot, so every time we moved, I joined the team and loved it more and more.”
Johnson is a forward on the field, and she uses her speed, strength and aggression as an advantage.
That was what Ole Miss saw in her. In fact, the Rebels program was the first one to call Johnson once NCAA rules allowed it to do so.
For Johnson, Mississippi was an easy choice because of some deep family ties. Her great-grandfather worked as a janitor there when the school first integrated in 1962, her grandfather attended as a student in 1978, her great-uncle served as the vice chancellor from 1990 to 2010, her uncle played basketball there, her aunt was a cheerleader there and her cousin played baseball there as well.
“The main thing for me was having a lot of family there,” Johnson said. “Then, whenever I went on my official visit in October, I just fell more in love with the campus because everyone there is like family.”
As far as her future goals with soccer, Johnson is focused on what’s directly ahead of her.
“Right now I’m focused on getting (to Ole Miss) and just seeing where God takes me after that,” she said.