Manhattan High’s Gili Johnson (center left) signs to play soccer at the University of Mississippi alongside her father Vincent Johnson (left), brother Nisbyc (center right) and mother Tonoher Johnson (right) during a ceremony Monday morning at Manhattan High School’s Little Theater.

 Staff photo by Zach DeLoach

A Manhattan High student is going to play Division I in a sport for which she’s never worn an Indians uniform.

Senior Gili Johnson signed to play soccer at the University of Mississippi Monday morning in a ceremony at Manhattan High’s Little Theater.