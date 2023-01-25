Manhattan High’s Jack Wilson shoots for three of his 14 points during the Indians’ game against Emporia on Tuesday in Manhattan. Wilson signed to continue his playing career at Doane University earlier in the day on Tuesday.
Manhattan High boys' basketball's Jack Wilson (center) signs to continue his career at Doane University alongside his parents Malcolm Wilson (center left) and Heidi Wilson (center right) and sisters Emma Wilson (far left) and Ellie Wilson (far right) during a ceremony at the MHS West Campus Little Theater on Tuesday.
Manhattan High boys’ basketball senior Jack Wilson signed to play next season at Doane University during a ceremony Tuesday afternoon at the MHS West Campus Little Theater.
An honorable mention all-state selection last year, Wilson has scored more than 500 varsity points and is the Indians’ leading scorer this season. He is a versatile player at 6-foot-6, able to hit shots on the perimeter as well as post up on the low block. In 2021-22, he posted the second-best free-throw shooting percentage in school history.
“I was excited and I was a little nervous just because it’s a big step in my life,” Wilson said of his signing day. “... Once I signed those papers, it’s the next few years of my life ensured. It’s a nice feeling to have.”
Wilson said he visited Doane — an NAIA school in Crete, Nebraska — “seven or eight times” and that he loved the vibe because “it just felt like a second home.”
His interactions with the men’s basketball coaching staff there were also a big draw.
“They were constantly willing to build a relationship with me,” he said. “That’s very important because I want to go somewhere that I know that I’ll be able to have a deep relationship with the coaches and the team.”
Wilson began playing basketball when he was in third grade, and it became a serious undertaking for him during seventh grade. He started on Manhattan’s junior varsity squad as a freshman and moved up to varsity as a sophomore.
On Tuesday, Indians head coach Benji George and assistant coach Tony Ingram both lauded Wilson’s work ethic, saying that was what earned him the chance to take his playing career to the next level.
“Jack puts in a ton of time on his own in the game,” George said. “I think that’s how players are made. Players are largely self-made. There’s not a night of the week Jack’s not looking to stick around after practice or coming in before and getting extra shots up. He plays the game all year long and is just incredibly committed. He’s a great representative of our program on and off the floor.”
“Jack has put in the hours afterward, in the unseen hours, to get where he wants to be and to create this opportunity for himself,” Ingram added.
For Wilson, that dedication is driven by more than simply a need to be the best or to bring glory and fame to himself.
“I have a lot of motivations,” he said. “My faith in Jesus Christ — I want to represent him as best as I possibly can. I want to represent myself and my family as best as I can through all the hard work. However far I get or whatever I get in life, I want it to be on a platform where I’m able to represent both of those things as best as I possibly can.”
While the next step in his path is now set in stone, he still has goals to accomplish before he concludes his high school career.