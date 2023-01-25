Manhattan High boys’ basketball senior Jack Wilson signed to play next season at Doane University during a ceremony Tuesday afternoon at the MHS West Campus Little Theater.

An honorable mention all-state selection last year, Wilson has scored more than 500 varsity points and is the Indians’ leading scorer this season. He is a versatile player at 6-foot-6, able to hit shots on the perimeter as well as post up on the low block. In 2021-22, he posted the second-best free-throw shooting percentage in school history.

