Manhattan High softball’s Kierra Goos is taking her talents up north after graduation.
The senior ace pitcher signed with Division I South Dakota State Wednesday morning in a ceremony held in the Little Theater at Manhattan High’s West Campus.
Manhattan High softball’s Kierra Goos is taking her talents up north after graduation.
The senior ace pitcher signed with Division I South Dakota State Wednesday morning in a ceremony held in the Little Theater at Manhattan High’s West Campus.
“I think that the biggest thing that I realized is that I get to continue to play,” Goos said. “That’s the biggest thing for me. There was a point in time there where I was like, ‘Oh, this could be close to the end.’ Being able to have the opportunity to continue to play at a high level, that’s really special.”
Goos earned all-league and all-state honors as a junior last season, during which she went 9-4 and threw 75 innings, allowing 32 runs (28 earned) on 54 hits. She struck out 118 batters as compared to 22 walks.
In the batter’s box, she hit .510 with 20 runs scored, 12 RBIs, four doubles, three triples and a home run. Her on-base percentage was .590 and her slugging percentage was .880.
“She buys into the system,” said Indians head coach Connie Miller. “She’s a natural leader. She’s just a really, really talented ballplayer. She’s extremely smart. (South Dakota State is) going to get a really solid all-around player, and they will add to that as well.”
The Jackrabbits went 42-13 and won the Summit League championship in 2022.
Goos said her club team coaches helped her get in contact with the South Dakota State coaches, and she was able to meet them this year at the 16U national tournament, where she “absolutely fell in love.”
The school itself also drew her attention.
“It’s not the biggest school, but it’s big enough that I don’t feel like I know everyone,” she said. “I thought that it was a beautiful campus, and it wasn’t too far away, so my mom’s really happy about that.”
While Goos can play a variety of positions, the Jackrabbits staff recruited her primarily as a pitcher, although she will have the opportunity to field and bat.
For Miller, it was “rewarding” to watch her star pitcher sign to continue her softball career in college.
“I think it says a lot,” she said. “I think it shows that younger kids to that, if you have the right drive and determination, that you could be sitting here, doing this exact same thing, sharing this moment with your friends and family. I think it’s a big motivator.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.