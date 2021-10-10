Manhattan High cross country got in one final meet for its younger runners before making a push into the postseason.
The Indians ran in the Billy Mills Classic at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence on Saturday and the MHS girls took third while the boys finished second.
Jalissa Jobity was the top Manhattan finisher for the Indian girls, placing ninth with a time of 21:08.1.
Saylor Salmans finish just behind her in 10th (21:21.8) and Ally Ingram finished 13th (21:32.7).
Amelia Anderson placed 17th (21:58.8), Halle Gaul finished 18th (21:59.3) and Soleil Disney placed 20th (22:31.6) to round out the scoring finishers for the Indians.
Other finishers included Audrey Cook (23rd, 22:31.6), Regan Gaul (25th, 22:47.4), Louise La Croix (29th, 23:20.9), Tianna Miller (35th, 23:37.6), Anika Nyp (40th, 23:49.6), Margaret Corn (41st, 23:52), Abbie Geering (42nd, 23:58) and Mia Dodge (50th, 24:32.8).
For the Manhattan boys, Parker Dawdy finished eighth overall with a time of 17:41.3 followed by Lucas Holdren (17:55.5) who finished 11th and Silas Mills (18:04.4) who finished 12th.
Anderson Arnold finished 14th (18:15.2), Marshall Garren placed 15th (17:28.2) and Aidan Hilton rounded out the top-six by placing 22nd (18:41.7).
Other finishers included Jett Ford (28th, 18:52.3), Evan Arnold (29th, 18:54.9), Andrei Mazin (30th, 18:58.3), Ben Uher (34th, 19:14.0), Aidan Starling (40th, 19:31.3) and Jack Spiegel (46th, 19:56.3).
The Indians, ranked No. 3 for both the boys and girls in the most recent Kansas Cross Country Coaches Poll, will be rejoined by their top runners and will competed at the Centennial League meet Saturday in Junction City.
Wamego and Riley County boys, Wamego and Wabaunsee girls ranked in Kansas XC Coaches Poll
Both the Wamego and Riley County boys and the Wabaunsee girls were ranked among the top seven teams in the state in their specific classifications.
The Red Radier boys were ranked second in Class 4A while the girls were ranked sixth.
Riley County's boys entered the rankings for the first time this season, placing sixth overall. The Falcon girls received one vote which was good for 22nd overall in Class 3A.
The Wabaunsee girls were tied at sixth with 12 points while the boys were receiving eight votes which would be good for 11th in Class 2A.