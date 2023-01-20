Manhattan High’s Caeleb Hutchinson wrestles Paola’s Brock Johnson in their 106-pound match during the Indians’ home dual tournament Dec. 10. Hutchinson took first place at the Newton Tournament of Champions last weekend.
The Manhattan High boys' and girls' wrestling teams each placed sixth and had an individual champion last weekend at the Newton Tournament of Champions.
Freshman Caeleb Hutchinson took first place in the 105-pound bracket, which had the No. 1-ranked wrestlers from classes 6A, 5A and 4A. On the girls' side, sophomore Sage Rosario won the 155-pound weight class.
The Indians boys had nine individuals place as they scored 144 team points, placing them just behind fifth-place Derby in the 32-team tournament. Maize took first with 214.5 team points.
Tai Walsh (120) earned a fifth-place finish. Cameron Coonrod (113) and Clayton Frehn (285) each came in sixth, while Logan Lagerman (126), Jameal Agnew (132), Landon Dobson (175) and Jaxon Vikander (215) were seventh. Isaac Sinks (157) placed eighth.
Six Manhattan girls placed, and the Indians scored 102 points. Fifth-place Bixby (Oklahoma) had 120. Washburn Rural won the 17-team tournament with 220 team points.
Haleigh Stokes (190) came up with a third-place finish, Alayna Slifer (135) and Eva Lucios (100) finished fifth, and Evelyn Thornburg (120) was sixth.
The Manhattan boys will be at Hays this weekend, while the girls will compete at Rock Creek.