Manhattan High’s Caeleb Hutchinson wrestles Paola’s Brock Johnson in their 106-pound match during the Indians’ home dual tournament Dec. 10. Hutchinson took first place at the Newton Tournament of Champions last weekend.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

The Manhattan High boys' and girls' wrestling teams each placed sixth and had an individual champion last weekend at the Newton Tournament of Champions.

Freshman Caeleb Hutchinson took first place in the 105-pound bracket, which had the No. 1-ranked wrestlers from classes 6A, 5A and 4A. On the girls' side, sophomore Sage Rosario won the 155-pound weight class.