Robert Gonzales will be the first to admit that last year’s Manhattan High wrestling performance was below the program’s standards.
The Indians still finished eighth in the state and fielded one state champion — Easton Taylor at 120 pounds — but the team fell short of Gonzales’ expectations. It left a bitter taste in his mouth for the entirety of what turned out to be a long offseason.
“I think they’re embarrassed about getting eighth last year,” Gonzales said. “I think they’re embarrassed with a couple kids who were one win away from getting a medal. I think they know that and realize that.”
Now, the Indians will enter the 2020-21 season under expectations the team is used to. The team is ranked No. 3 in Class 6A in the Kansas Wrestling Coaches’ Association’s boys’ rankings. Two wrestlers, Taylor at 132 pounds and Damian Ilalio at 285 pounds, are the top-ranked wrestlers in their weight classes.
“I don’t know if we’ve talked about it to the kids,” Gonzales said. “We don’t let them get a big head. I think it’s a lot to do with who we have coming back.”
MHS returns eight full-time starters from last season and two part-time starters.
Three of them — Taylor, Ilalio and Blaisen Bammes — were medal winners at last year’s state tournament.
The group also adds experience in Wamego transfer Jaxson Vikander. The junior is expected to slot in as the starter in the 152-pound weight class.
Despite the overall experience the Indians bring to the table, there still is some uncertainty surrounding the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
With the pandemic essentially starting right as the wrestling offseason began, it became a challenge for Manhattan’s wrestlers to find spots where they could keep up their skills. Tournaments and club competitions ground to a halt as the state and country began social distancing and quarantining.
“All the big meets got canceled ... It’s like (cross country coach Susan) Melgares’ runners,” Gonzales said. “Their 500-mile club? They’re in the 500-mile club. How did they place in state? The 500-mile club. You have to love it and be motivated. Same thing here. We’re motivated and love it, but there weren’t any competitions for us.”
Instead, Manhattan’s wrestlers have been stuck grappling with the same partners over and over throughout the offseason. While it has allowed them to stay in shape, it will be hard for Gonzales to tell how far his wrestlers have progressed until they square off against new competition.
Instead, MHS will have to rely on the talent inside its own building to have been enough to improve its wrestlers.
Part of that will come from its leadership cohort of the wrestlers who return having experienced the state tournament in prior years. In Taylor’s specific case, the results of last year are particularly hard to ignore, as he finished 39-2 on his way to the state title.
“There isn’t anybody who wants to wrestle more than he does every day,” Gonzales said. “He has the talent and the flexibility and gymnastics ability to do all three styles of wrestling. ... He has the ability to do that, the body size and he’s really good at it.”
Now, the wrestlers are getting acclimated to what will be a different year as the team prepares for its opening dual against Great Bend on Thursday.
The team has trained with masks on and is doing everything in its power to prevent the coronavirus from infiltrating its ranks. Though the sport has drawn the concern because of the close proximity its competitors, Gonzales points out that wrestling already was concerned about the spread of pathogens in its tournaments prior to the pandemic’s start.
“Wrestling’s actually one of the cleanest sports there is,” Gonzales said. “We’ve always been worried about MRSA, we’ve always been worried about any type of germ, lesion or anything you can get. We constantly spray and Lysol our mats. That’s never been an issue for us.”