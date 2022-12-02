Manhattan High wrestling opened the 2022-23 season Thursday with a pair of dual losses to Great Bend at home.
The Indians boys fell to the Panthers 44-34 while the girls lost 34-27.
But despite the defeats, head coach Shawn Bammes said it was a good opportunity to get the year underway and see his wrestlers face actual opponents.
“It’s nice to finally hear that first whistle, get the guys on the mat, get the team together, put the gear on and then get ready to get rolling,” he said.
The boys’ team fielded a lineup that lacked four starters, guys who were with the state-championship football team until Saturday and haven’t had much time to prepare.
Bammes said, however, that he had other wrestlers step in to fill their roles admirably.
“We did good for where we’re at,” he said. “I’m actually really impressed with our freshmen. We’ve got four freshmen in a row down low. They all went out and fought. Three-in-a-row wins. Great start for them in their freshman year of high school.”
Six Manhattan boys wrestlers picked up wins in their individual matches. Caeleb Hutchinson (106) beat Triston Tomlinson by fall, Shayne Boutte (113) beat Aaron Ramirez by fall, Cameron Coonrod (129) beat Ambrose Kramer by fall, Jameal Agnew (132) beat Kaiden Hoffman by major decision, Ben Uher (144) beat Maddex Harmon by fall and Clayton Frehn (285) beat Brody Schnoebelen by fall.
“I was so excited,” Agnew, a junior two-time state qualifier, said. “You could see me on the sidelines bobbing my head, smiling. I was so ready to just wrestle. I’m so excited for the whole season.”
While some, like junior Isaac Sinks (157), were disappointed with how their individual and team performances went, they focused on keeping perspective, particularly so early in the season.
“There’s going to be good days, there’s going to be bad days,” Sinks said. “You’ve just got to do your best. ... Everything was little bit disorganized with our weights. I think if we had a fully, solid lined-up roster, we would’ve beat them easily.”
On the girls’ side, five Indians picked up wins. Eva Lucios (105) beat Karley Stukey by fall, Alexis Haeusler (110) won by forfeit, Alayna Slifer (135) won by decision, Hannah Caycedo (140) won by fall and Sage Rosario (155) won by fall.
“It was awesome,” said Rosario, who went undefeated last season en route to an individual state title as a freshman. “First match back is always one of the best because all the adrenaline’s going. It was especially great because have a new squad of girls. Leading them to confidence and all that stuff is great.”
It was the first high-school match for Slifer, a freshman with four years of wrestling experience thanks to the influence of her older brother, who also wrestled for the Indians.
“There was definitely a little bit of tension, but I feel confident with myself and my team supporting me,” she said.
Now in its second season, the girls’ wrestling team is led by Alleynah Ronnau, a four-year high school wrestler from Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Ronnau decided to forego a college career in wrestling, but quickly found that she missed the sport and joined Bammes’ staff as an assistant for this season.
“She’s a great hire,” Bammes said. “We love having her on staff. She’s a wrestler. It’s awesome. She works great with the girls, and gets in there and wrestles with them. We’re hoping to keep her around for a while.”
“It’s been really exciting,” Ronnau said. “All these girls work like nobody else. They’re all putting in so much time. They’re all very welcoming. It’s crazy to see the bond between both the girls’ and boys’ team, just all of them working together, all of them pushing each other. It’s amazing, being in that room. I’ve never seen a wrestling room like that.”
Ronnau said that Rosario and Slifer have been particularly impressive in the early going this season, especially their work ethic and their enthusiasm about learning new moves.
The team as a whole, though, is aggressive and willing to do what it takes to improve, she said.
However, it’s a very young group, with only a few having prior wrestling experience. That affects the team’s goals for the season, and Ronnau said that the thing she most wants to see is improvement.
“I just want to see them keep working hard,” she said. “At the end of the day, I want them to win. But it’s not as big of a deal as them putting some work in.”
Despite her incredible success as a freshman, Rosario wants to continue improving, and in particular, find “more creative ways.. She also hopes to see her success lead to team success.
“I just hope we get enough girls to actually have a team at state,” she said. “But besides all that, I just hope that the girls get better, so for the following years that we get better and get out here and really make a name for Manhattan girls’ wrestling.”
Slifer wants to win state as a freshman and lose a maximum of two matches. She knows those are high goals, but she believes that setting them that high will help her achieve at similarly high levels.
It won’t be easy, though.
“Wrestling is really more of a mental sport than you think,” she said. “(I need to) work through basics and get comfortable with what I do.”
“What I love about that group of girls is, as a coach, you can teach technique, you can get them into shape, but you can’t teach heart and fight,” Bammes said. “Every one of those girls had that and showed that tonight. Now, we can teach them stuff and correct mistakes, but it’s those uncoachable things they have, which is nice.”
Regarding the boys’ team, Bammes said that “excellence” is always the goal.
“We want to go contend for a title,” he said.
Agnew said that the boys have a young team this year, and that he sees the squad’s strengths being the lower weights.
“I think people are going to be counting us out a lot,” he said. “But honestly, I think if we lock in and get more experience, at the end of the season, I think we can be top five, top three. The sky’s the limit. Why not go top one?”
A bit more modest perhaps, Sinks said that there was still plenty for the boys’ team to continue to work on.
“We’ve got to be better condition,” he said. “In some of those matches, some of those kids were getting really gassed out. We’ve got to work on the mental side of it, not getting yourself psyched out before you match. And then also we’ve got to worry about our weights. We’ve got to get down to where we need to be.”