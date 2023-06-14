352748617_137712262612148_8891091765929897417_n.jpg

Sage Rosario, middle, shows off her Junior Olympics gold medal flanked by coaches Caity Hinnergardt (left) and Pedro Marquez (right).

 Courtesy photo

Manhattan High’s Sage Rosario is a Junior Olympic champion once again after winning her second USA Boxing Junior Olympics gold medal in Lubbock, Texas, last week.

And she didn’t have strain that much to get it.