Pursuing a lifelong dream to wrestle in college and following in the steps of his coaches and his father, Manhattan High senior Blaisen Bammes will wrestle for Fort Hays State University next year.
Bammes signed his letter of intent alongside his mother, father, younger brother and younger sister in the Little Theater inside Manhattan High School Wednesday morning.
The week of regionals, Bammes received a text from the Fort Hays State staff saying it wanted to recruit him for wrestling.
“When I finally got that text from their coach, I was really excited because I had never had any interest in me as an athlete before I got that text,” Bammes said. “When I got that text, I was like, ‘I always wanted to do this; I might as well take advantage of it and see what I can do there.’”
The message gave him some motivation to get the job done one last time. The timing was impeccable, coming as the postseason was just about to begin.
Bammes finished his Manhattan High wrestling career in the semifinals to finish fifth at the 6A state tournament.
It also brought a wave of relief, as he hadn’t been sure what he was going to do next as the regular season wound down.
“The last few weeks of the season, breaking down I was like, ‘I really got to make sure I am giving all I can, so that some school will take notice of it,’” Bammes said. “I didn’t know if it was going to be Fort Hays. I did not know if I was going to have to start out JUCO and work my way up. I am really happy I did get that text.”
Bammes said it is really special to see and be a part of the Indians wrestling program continuing to push athletes out into college sports, no matter the sport. He also said the leadership role he has filled during his time as a Manhattan High wrestler has been more prominent in his memory than any wins or losses.
“I think that it kind of gives those younger athletes in our program the motivation and drive and everything to do what us older guys are doing and what the guys before us have done,” he said. “When I was a freshman and seeing all the (seniors) commit, that was a lot of inspiration for me because I was like, ‘I want to do that someday; I want to commit to a college to keep on wrestling after high school.’ I got a lot of inspiration from the older guys, and I am trying to feed that inspiration back into those younger guys so that way, when they are the older guys, they can inspire the younger guys.
“I have never really been the best at anything. I think that me being able to continue on wrestling in college should be able to give just about any kid that was here motivation they can do it, too. As long as you keep your nose on the grindstone and keep on working, eventually it is going to turn out good for you. You just have to keep on working.”
Not only does Bammes hope he motivated his younger wrestling teammates, he hopes he motivated his younger brother and sister to want to do good things after high school that they can sign for as well.