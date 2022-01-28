As Manhattan High senior Easton Taylor raised the trophy in the air Wednesday night, his team crowded around him, yelling, screaming and jumping with absolute glee.
The Indians, the No. 3 team in Class 6A, topped rival Junction City, ranked eighth in 6A, 44-28 in their annual dual in the Blue Jays’ home gym.
“I love watching the guys cheer each other on,” head coach Shawn Bammes said. “(Duals) are a lot of fun because they’re wrestling for each other. I told them to make them earn every point, and you can see it in their celebrations and their excitement on the bench. To me, it’s about building that team bonding as we head into the last part of our season.”
For Taylor, a win over Junction City was very meaningful. The last two duals between the two teams were won by razor-thin margins, and while Wednesday’s was close up until the end, the 14-point victory was appreciated all the same.
“It means a lot,” Taylor said. “It’s our biggest rivalry, and we’ve just been focusing this week all on Junction City. We’ve been off all week so this dual meant everything to us.”
Fellow senior Blaisen Bammes looks at it in a different way. The much-talked about rivalry between the school disappears for Blaisen once he steps off the mat. The competition is much more friendly than other iterations of the Manhattan/Junction City rivalry.
“It feels really good (to win),” Blaisen said. “Especially with how close it has been the last couple of years. I don’t really see it as a rivalry. I don’t have any problems with those guys. It’s just fun to get these matches and this good competition. All of us workout together during freestyle and greco season and preseason, so it’s a really fun experience.”
Manhattan trailed early after losses by Jason Lucas and Jantzen Borge.
Freshman Logan Logerman, ranked fourth in 6A, got a forfeit win to put the Indians back on the board, and sophomore Jameal Agnew pulled out a last second 8-7 decision win over Junction City’s Zach Petrusky.
In the 132-pound match, Junction City’s Kayden Blake got a 13-2 major decision win over sophomore Jackson Radi, putting the Indians behind 16-9.
Then Manhattan really got it going, winning its next four matches including a tough 9-4 decision for Easton Taylor, ranked first in 6A at 138 pounds, over Junction City Patrick Foxworth, ranked fifth in 6A.
“I just kind of stuck to my normal gameplan,” Taylor said. “Just attack, attack, attack and try to get the first points scored and that’s what happened. Generally, if you score the first points in a match, you’re probably going to come out with a win.”
Senior Blaisen Bammes, the top ranked wrestler in 6A at 145 pounds, followed that up with a 16-1 tech fall over Aimin Strickland and Tucker Brunner a major decision victory (16-5) over Collin McQueen.
Dakotah Monreal filled in for the injured sophomore Isaac Sinks, ranked second at 160 pounds in 6A, versus Blue Jay freshman Noah Brown and got Manhattan’s first pin of the evening in just a 1:36. The match as Monreal’s second even in varsity play.
After the Monreal pin, Manhattan led 27-16 with five matches to go.
“I like it and it’s exciting but at the same time it can get to you at the same time,” Bammes said of the back-and-forth nature of the dual. “You’re sitting here and you have the numbers going through your head. You’ve got to win this one to get this amount of points and so on. But the strength of our lineup is the middle. That’s where the majority of our seniors are.”
Junction City’s Logan Nabus and Cooper Bogenhagen, the fifth ranked wrestler in 6A at 182 pounds, both got pins over freshman Landon Dobson (4:35) and senior TJ Tiede (1:11) to retake the lead for Junction City at 28-27 heading into the final three matches.
Junior Jaxon Vikander, the third-ranked wrestler in 6A at 195-pounds, got a 15-0 tech fall over Blue Jay sophomore Tobias Jackson and then Talique Houston, ranked sixth in 6A at 220 pounds, got a 4:34 pin of senior Judah Peterson to seal the dual win for the Indians.
“Talique really opened up tonight,” Blaisen said. “And he opens up all the time, but you could really see that smile on his face, he’s having a lot of fun.”
Senior David Sosanya put the cherry on top in the heavyweight bout, pinning Blue Jay Brekanye Steward in just under three minutes.
“I really liked how we picked each other up,” Blaisen said. “So even after one of us had a loss, we were still right there picking each other up. We understand that if somebody loses, we have to go out there and get those points back. You have to keep a good attitude with it. If you see someone lose, you can’t let that affect you.”
The Indians came into the season unranked as a team but have risen to the top-three behind Garden City and Lawrence Free State. The rankings snub was felt by the entire Manhattan High team heading into the year and while the Indians already shown that they more than belong in the top 10, there’s still plenty more they’re hoping to show the doubters before the season is over.
“We really took that personally when they didn’t rank us,” Blaisen said. “And for us to be making as much progress as we are from the start of the season to now, it just feels like people are taking notice, but we’re still keeping in mind where they held us before the season.
“We have to show them how much work we’ve been putting in. Yes, we’re ranked third, but we’re still keeping in the back of our heads that they didn’t think we’d do anything this year. They didn’t think we’d come close to top three, but we’re right there, and we’re going to keep working, and we’re going to bring home rings this season.”
Manhattan High will close out the regular season with a home dual versus Marysville on Thursday before heading into the Centennial League tournament.
vs. Rock Creek
Rock Creek wrestling hosted Manhattan’s junior varsity squad for a dual on Tuesday.
The JV Indians squeaked out a 42-41 win over the Mustangs.
Jason Lucas, Jayden Vargas, Dakotah Monreal, Clayton Frehn and Andrew Kenny all got pins for the Indians while Seth Figge, Aidan McKinney, Eli Shoup, Brendan Smith and Cooper Bittle all won by fall for Rock Creek.
The Mustangs will take on Concordia in a dual on Thursday.