Manhattan High’s Jaden McGee attacks at the net against Silver Lake’s Ella Bolan during a quadrangular Sept. 8 at MHS West’s North Gym.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High volleyball picked up a pair of wins Saturday in a tournament at Washburn Rural.

The Indians (5-14) defeated Kapaun Mt. Carmel 2-0 and Gardner Edgerton 2-1, while falling to Mill Valley 2-0, Blue Valley 2-0, Lawrence Free State 2-0 and Washburn Rural 2-0.

