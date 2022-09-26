Manhattan High volleyball picked up a pair of wins Saturday in a tournament at Washburn Rural.
The Indians (5-14) defeated Kapaun Mt. Carmel 2-0 and Gardner Edgerton 2-1, while falling to Mill Valley 2-0, Blue Valley 2-0, Lawrence Free State 2-0 and Washburn Rural 2-0.
In Manhattan’s 25-20, 27-25 sweep of Kapaun Mt. Carmel, the Indians hit .239 to the Crusaders’ .108. Aubree Hoffman, Ava Widman and Whitney Larchick all hit above .500, with Hoffman reaching a .625 hitting percentage. Addison Cox and Abigail Gruber hit .400, and Cox had two aces.
Manhattan finished with 28 assists and 23 errors.
Wesley Zeka lead with 10 digs, Dakota Garcia had seven and Widman had six.
Last Thursday, the Indians split matches in Emporia. They first fell to the host Spartans 25-20, 25-22 and beat Salina Central 25-17, 25-14.
Emporia outhit Manhattan .207 to .157 in its victory. Jaden McGee hit .400 to lead the Indians, while Hoffman hit .357 and Tatum Tindall hit .273.
Gruber had two aces, and Zeka had nine digs.
Manhattan hit .192 against Salina Central, while the Mustangs managed a hitting percentage of just .037.
The Indians tallied 11 aces in the match, with Gruber claiming five, Tindall registering two, and Zeka, Widman and Cox collecting one each.
Cox hit .500 for Manhattan, while Tindall hit .357 and Larchick hit .333.
Zeka hit double-figure digs again with 12.
Manhattan will return to action against Hays and Junction City Tuesday in Junction City.