MHS volleyball takes 3rd at Centennial League tournament Staff reports Oct 3, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Manhattan High’s Aubree Hoffman (4) and her teammates come together after the first set of a match against Hays in a triangular Sept. 27 at Junction City. Staff photo by Lewis Marien Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Manhattan High volleyball finished third Saturday at the Centennial League tournament in Junction City.The Indians (10-16) went 3-2 in the tournament, opening with back-to-back losses before running the table the rest of the way.Manhattan struggled in its first match, falling to eventual champion Washburn Rural 25-8, 25-13. The Indians hit -.143 while the Junior Blues hit .333.They then lost to runner-up Emporia 25-13, 25-12, once more failing to reach a positive hitting percentage.However, their fortunes turned around with a 25-14, 25-15 victory over Topeka. Manhattan hit .288 to the Trojans .039 while committing just 15 errors.Aubree Hoffman and Ava Widman both hit .444 against Topeka High.After dispensing with Hayden 25-16, 26-18, the Indians cemented their third-place spot with a 25-16, 26-19 win over rival Junction City.It was their second win over the Blue Jays this week.Manhattan hit .193 while Junction City hit .058. Tatum Tindall hit .500 and Jaden McGee hit .308.The Indians have now won five of their last seven matches.They will get back to action Saturday at their home tournament. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Manhattan Indian Centennial League Sport Game Tournament Volleyball Emporia Jaden Mcgee More from this section 1:05 Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Beating Patriots 0:48 NFL Week 4 Preview: Patriots Can't Keep Up With Packers (-9.5) 1:03 Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Beating Patriots Latest News MHS girls' XC 2nd, boys 3rd at Baldwin City MHS volleyball takes 3rd at Centennial League tournament Area football roundup: Rock Creek, Frankfort, Wabaunsee win big Junction City routs Washburn Rural, wins 4th straight K-State men's XC 2nd, women 4th at Chile Pepper Festival K-State tennis competes in San Diego K-State volleyball sweeps past Iowa State Martinez shines again as No. 25 K-State beats Texas Tech 37-28 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWamego woman dies in car crash after losing consciousnessActor Ryan Grantham jailed for life after he killed his mother to stop her witnessing him murdering Justin TrudeauK-State reports lowest fall semester enrollment in 34 yearsMartinez shines again as No. 25 K-State beats Texas Tech 37-28Anne NielsenLa Fiesta reopens after state seizure for delinquent sales tax paymentsManhattan CVB director says NYC mayor's comments on Kansas reveal misperceptionsRCPD arrests two for possession of meth and intent to distributeManhattan man sentenced to 32 years for 2020 double murderSecond location identified for proposed senior living facility Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.