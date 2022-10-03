09282022-mer-spt-mhsvb-6

Manhattan High’s Aubree Hoffman (4) and her teammates come together after  the first set of a match against Hays in a triangular Sept. 27 at Junction City.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High volleyball finished third Saturday at the Centennial League tournament in Junction City.

The Indians (10-16) went 3-2 in the tournament, opening with back-to-back losses before running the table the rest of the way.