Manhattan High volleyball traveled to rival Junction City on Tuesday for a triangular meet where the Indians played the Blue Jays and Hayden and swept them both. The Indians beat Junction City 25-15, 25-18 and Hayden 25-19, 25-19.Manhattan (8-12) will compete in a tournament in Lawrence on Saturday, facing Lawrence High, Bonner Springs, Olathe Northwest and Blue Valley.