Manhattan senior Claire Shamburg (13) looks across the court during a game against visiting Emporia Tuesday evening. On Tuesday, MHS swept both Hayden and Junction City in a road triangular. 

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Manhattan High volleyball traveled to rival Junction City on Tuesday for a triangular meet where the Indians played the Blue Jays and Hayden and swept them both. 

The Indians beat Junction City 25-15, 25-18 and Hayden 25-19, 25-19.

Manhattan (8-12) will compete in a tournament in Lawrence on Saturday, facing Lawrence High, Bonner Springs, Olathe Northwest and Blue Valley.