Manhattan High’s Addison Cox sets the ball during the Indians’ game against Silver Lake in a quadrangular Thursday at MHS West’s North Gym.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Manhattan High volleyball earned its first victory of the year during the Olathe South tournament on Friday.

The Indians (1-7) defeated Shawnee Mission South 2-1 (22-25, 26-24, 25-19) in the finale of the five-match tournament.