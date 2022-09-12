MHS volleyball picks up 1st win of year Staff reports Sep 12, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Manhattan High’s Addison Cox sets the ball during the Indians’ game against Silver Lake in a quadrangular Thursday at MHS West’s North Gym. Staff photo by Lewis Marien Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Manhattan High volleyball earned its first victory of the year during the Olathe South tournament on Friday.The Indians (1-7) defeated Shawnee Mission South 2-1 (22-25, 26-24, 25-19) in the finale of the five-match tournament.They opened the day with a 2-0 (26-24, 25-15) loss to Blue Valley Northwest before falling to the host Olathe South 2-0 (25-13, 25-14).Manhattan then dropped a match 2-0 (25-9, 25-14) to Blue Valley North and then to St. James Academy 2-0 (25-17, 25-18).The Indians will return to the court on Tuesday when they travel to Hays to play Great Bend and Hays at 4 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section Cowboys QB Dak Prescott requires hand surgery, will miss multiple weeks Vikings know mission in NFC North: Go through Aaron Rodgers Texas QB Quinn Ewers sustains sprained clavicle Latest News A record eight homeless people froze to death in Sacramento last year, report shows 100 years after compact, Colorado River nearing crisis point MHS volleyball picks up 1st win of year MHS girls' XC 2nd, boys 6th at Emporia MHS boys' soccer loses to Hays 3-2 Area football roundup: Wabaunsee whips Northern Heights 74-6 K-State volleyball ends Rambler Challenge with a sweep Vaughn shines in K-State's romp over Missouri Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew type of senior living coming to ManhattanSean WarnerManhattan City Commission vote no to funding for True Colors groupKansas Profile – Now That’s Rural: Kaden and Emily Roush, R Family FarmsKansas State defense crushes Missouri in blowoutVaughn shines in K-State's romp over MissouriWamego man arrested for distributing fentanyl causing overdose deathManhattan man dies in single-vehicle crash outside of ManhattanIlalio makes K-State debutFort Riley confirms 4,000 soldiers to deploy to Europe Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.