Manhattan High volleyball opened Year 2 under head coach Nicole Jones this week, picking up a pair of wins in the process.
The Indians (2-2) knocked off Gardner-Edgerton 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-17 on Tuesday and Shawnee Heights 20-25, 25-20, 25-19 on Thursday. They also fell to Silver Lake 25-20, 26-24 and Seaman 25-16, 25-22 on Thursday.
Manhattan finished 17-21 in 2022 and struggled early on before hitting its stride in the campaign’s later weeks, including a stretch of 10 straight wins. Jones said she believed the team met its goals last season, but this year, with only three spots to replace and a strong core returning, the objectives are even higher.
Things got off to a good start, as Jones said the Indians opened preseason practice competing at a level they didn’t reach until midseason last year.
She’s observed that most acutely in their communication on the court.
“They’re already meeting those goals that we make every day at practice,” Jones said. “They know how to play with each other, and the new additions we have, they’re mixing in really well. But their communication is the best thing that I see with them.”
Manhattan has seven seniors this year and seven players with starting varsity experience. Those veterans leading the charge are setter Addison Cox and hitters Tatum Tindall and Faith Kratochvil.
Junior Dakotah Garcia will shift over from defensive specialist to play libero this season. Senior Jayda Juenemann will play in the middle of the front line after getting JV experience last year, as will junior Caitlyn Woods. Freshman Bailey Busch will see varsity time as an outside hitter.
Other returning varsity players are seniors Ellie Wilson, Jaden McGee and Abigail Gruber.
Jones is effusive in her praise of her group — particularly her seniors — and believes the team’s goal of making it to state is “tangible” considering the talent and experience she has.
Tindall, who will continue her volleyball career at Kansas State after graduation, said the Indians have worked hard in the offseason to build off of what they accomplished last year.
“All of us came in every day this summer, putting in the work every single day in the weight room and on the court and in conditioning,” she said. “We all just push each other so hard. We’re always encouraging each other. We all want the best. We all want to make it to state and beat Washburn, Blue Valley. We all have the same goals.”
Tindall’s personal goal for the season is to reach the 500-kill mark for her career. She led the team offensively last year, benefitting greatly from her connection with Cox, whom she called “one of my best, best friends.”
“I’ve known Tatum since I was in third or fourth grade,” Cox said. “It’s honestly the best thing ever to be seniors and spend my last season ever playing volleyball with her. I really wouldn’t rather have any other hitters on the team.”
Cox said in her final year with the program, her personal goals are team-oriented. Specifically, she wants to help the younger players behind her grow as athletes and teammates.
Jones said she learned a lot from her first year as a head coach, and as a result, her mentality has developed. Instead of pointing out to her players when something goes wrong, she’s having conversations with them to help them reflect on why it went awry and how to improve it the next time.
She said that will help their understanding of the game increase more so than simply being told what to do.
“They’re thinking about, ‘OK, what could I have done there?’” Jones said. “‘What did I see when I didn’t choose to make a play?’ … Just being able to have a conversation about it, they can listen to their body a little bit more. But also, when they see something else go wrong on the court, they are able to help coach each other.”
The Indians will return to action Saturday when they participate in a tournament at Olathe South. They will open at home at 5 p.m. Thursday when they host Mill Valley.