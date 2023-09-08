Manhattan High volleyball opened Year 2 under head coach Nicole Jones this week, picking up a pair of wins in the process.

The Indians (2-2) knocked off Gardner-Edgerton 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-17 on Tuesday and Shawnee Heights 20-25, 25-20, 25-19 on Thursday. They also fell to Silver Lake 25-20, 26-24 and Seaman 25-16, 25-22 on Thursday.