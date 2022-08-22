The excitement around the Manhattan High volleyball program is palpable before you even see a moment of preseason practice or speak to any players and coaches.
There’s high-energy music blasting in the school’s brand-new west gym. Players are shouting encouragement to one another while smiling and laughing. Coaches look on approvingly and offer guidance when necessary.
It’s the outgrowth of first-year head coach Nicole Jones’s determination to bring a positive, yet high-expectations atmosphere to the program, and it’s hard to discern who’s loving it more. Both Jones and her players are effusive in their comments about the state of the squad ahead of the 2022 season.
“Coach Jones is just a fantastic, fantastic leader,” said senior outside hitter Whitney Larchick. “She really is relatable, and she treats us like equals. I just love her.”
“I love Coach Jones; she’s literally the best,” added senior middle blocker Aubree Hoffman. “...With her taking over the program, you can see so many new opportunities and things that she’s changed. She has great leadership. She comes up with fun ways to do activities. And she still pushes us.”
And one more endorsement, this time from senior libero Wesley Zeka: “Working with Coach Jones is amazing. … She not only helps you as an athlete, but she cares about you as a person. She’s personal, and she’s approachable, and she’s there for you on and off the court.”
Jones is entering her 10th year of coaching and her third at Manhattan. However, this is the first time she’s ever led her own program, and she’s eager to build it into what she’s always dreamed of.
It begins with her four core values, which comprise the acronym FACE: family, accountability, commitment and effort. While all of the values are vital, Jones said that family is the one that undergirds everything else.
“Coaches have to let their kids know that they care, and my kids know every single day how much I care about them,” she said. “That’s where we have to start.”
But caring deeply doesn’t preclude Jones from working her players hard. That’s where the three other values come in. Jones said that, under her leadership, practices are “super intense and super quick and super fast. We don’t stop.”
Her players are bought in, though, and don’t seem to mind being put through the wringer. And this year’s seniors are leading the way.
“They are so committed to the program, and that helps me,” Jones said. “It makes it easier for me to have those seniors lead the program already, and we haven’t even gotten started. … They just go all out. They are incredible kids, all of them. They don’t quit. They never have anything negative to say. It’s positive every single day in the gym.”
The Indians have seven varsity players returning from last year, giving them a solid foundation on top of which to build. Jones said Zeka is the most vocal leader on the court, and that she has worked hard in the offseason to improve her defense and service game.
“It comes natural for me to be a leader on the court, so that’s helpful,” Zeka said. “(Being a senior) it’s another level of leadership, of informing younger girls what to do. It’s kind of like making your mark on the school.”
Hoffman said the team has spent more time in the weight room this season than last season, and as a result, the team has higher verticals and better footwork.
Larchick noted that in addition to better physical skills, Manhattan seems to have better team chemistry. Last year, she said, the Indians “struggled to come together as a team,” but this year there is genuine friendship among all the players.
That will allow them to take their level of play up a notch.
“We’re super energetic,” Larchick said. “We’re all really close friends, and I think that really reflects in our playing on the court.”
“There’s so many good vibes in the gym,” Hoffman said. “We’re all just so pumped, and I think part of that is because we all are so close. It’s like a family. That’s one of our core values.”
Manhattan’s players want to compete with perennial power Washburn Rural and believe that this year they have a good shot at that. There’s also the obvious goal of winning a state title at play too.
Jones certainly wants that as well, and thinks it could be possible to make it to state, even in her first year.
“I want to just give it everything we’ve got,” she said. “I want to have a winning record. I know they all want to make it to state — that’s definitely one of our goals as a team. And I truly think they can get there if they just keep working as hard as they do.
“I think we have the hardest working young women, truly, out there. I’m pumped. I can’t wait to see what I think is going to happen in my head actually happen.”