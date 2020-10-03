The Manhattan volleyball team's struggles continued Saturday, as the Indians went 1-2 in the Lawrence Tournament. Manhattan's record now sits at 7-14 on the year.
The Indians started the day on a high note against Bonner Springs. The team won its opening set 25-19 before losing the second set 25-20. It took extra points to decide the final set, but Manhattan managed to sneak away with a 27-25 set victory to win the match 2-1.
Those were the only sets Manhattan won Saturday. MHS was swept by Olathe Northwest (25-18, 25-21) and Lawrence (25-22, 25-16) after the victory over Bonner Springs.
Manhattan's next time on the court is Oct. 10, when it hosts the Manhattan Invitational.