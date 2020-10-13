The Manhattan High volleyball team went 1-2 Tuesday in Lawrence in its quadrangular tournament. The Indians are now 11-16 on the season.
MHS opened the tournament against future regional foe Washburn Rural. The Indians' season-long struggle against the Junior Blues continued, as Manhattan fell 25-16, 25-21.
The Indians bounced back against Hayden, winning their first set 27-25. Though Hayden rebounded to win the second set 25-17, MHS took the deciding set 25-20.
Manhattan was unable to keep its momentum going, dropping its last match of the day to host Lawrence. After losing the first set 25-23, MHS bounced back to take the second set 25-21. Lawrence put any comeback hopes to rest in the third set with a decisive 25-8 victory.
MHS will play its final regular season games next Tuesday when it heads to Salina South for a triangular against Salina South and Maize South.