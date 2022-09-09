It was a tough opening night for Manhattan High volleyball Thursday as the Indians dropped all three matches of their home quad.
Manhattan fell to Silver Lake 19-25, 30-28, 26-16. Then it lost to Shawnee Heights 28-26, 22-25, 25-19 before falling to Seaman 25-17, 25-13.
“I think we did some really, really good things at the beginning,” said head coach Nicole Jones. “We started out really strong, got the first set on Silver Lake and then battled back in that third one. We’ve got to find a way to finish and finish strong. Quads are hard. They’re tired. It’s the first night we’ve played.”
The Indians fell behind 6-2 in the first set against Silver Lake before tying it at 6-6. They took their first lead at 11-10 and never relinquished it.
The second set saw Manhattan take four-point leads at multiple junctures and a five-point lead at 20-15. However, the Eagles clawed their way back into the set, forced extra points and eventually won it.
Silver Lake never trailed in the third set.
In the first set against Shawnee Heights, neither team led by more than two points until the Thunderbirds pulled ahead 21-16. The Indians eventually tied it at 23-23 before eventually falling in extra points.
Manhattan trailed 20-17 in the second set, but scored eight of the final 10 points to even the match at 1-1.
Shawnee Heights jumped out to an early lead in the third set and pulled away for the victory.
Seaman proved to be a difficult foe. The Vikings built sizable advantages early in both sets to get the sweep over the Indians.
Jones said that despite the results, she’d been able to learn some things about her team.
“I feel like our serve-receive was our strongest point, where I feel like last year it was our weakest,” she said. “That has been our main focus at practice, just making sure our serve-receive was stronger. Being able to put the ball down in tight situations is something we need to finish. And then when the other team is running a fast offense, being able to get a block up.”
Junior Tatum Tindall led Manhattan with 26 kills and nine blocks across the three matches. Senior Aubree Hoffman had 13 kills and three blocks, and junior Ava Widman had 12 kills and three blocks.
Senior Whitney Larchick had three service aces, while senior Wesley Zeka had two, junior Addie Cox had one and sophomore Dakotah Garcia had one.
“I thought Wesley did an awesome job,” Jones said. “She’s our sounding-board back there as our libero. She barely makes any mistakes. She just fights and fights and fights to go after every ball. She really sticks out to me. Dakotah played awesome.”
Jones said she was also impressed by Tindall’s offensive performance.
“I can always get better every game,” Tindall said. “I just try to put my all into the game and just really encourage my teammates, because that’s the most important part. And just not get in my head when I mess up. But I personally think I did decent.”
Thursday’s matches were the first for Jones as the head coach at Manhattan, where she has been an assistant the two previous seasons.
“I was nervous today,” Jones said. “I was like, ‘Okay, I know how I want it to go. How is it going to go?’ But then once you start playing, you just kind of get in the zone. I don’t even picture what’s behind me. I just hope I’m giving them what they need, and I hope that I’m making them be motivated, because that’s what I want.”
The Indians have a quick turnaround, as they will get back to the court Saturday at the Olathe South tournament.