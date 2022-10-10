Manhattan High volleyball took third at its six-team home tournament on Saturday.
The Indians (13-18) won their first three matches of the day before dropping their final two. Shawnee Heights won the tournament with a 5-0 record, and Bishop Miege went 4-1 to finish second.
“I felt like we started off really strong, going 3-0,” said Manhattan head coach Nicole Jones. “And then our two toughest competitions of the day, I think mentally we did not stay as neutral as I would have liked. But I’m still happy with them taking third. From where we started the season to where we are now, we keep making small improvements, which is what you want toward postseason.”
The Indians opened the day with a three-set match against Olathe East, which they won 27-25, 22-25, 25-18.
They then eased past Topeka High 25-14, 25-16, before taking down Thomas More Prep in two sets 25-15, 25-20.
“We were doing well with the things we could control, like our energy and our effort,” said senior libero Wesley Zeka. “I think that was the difference in the first three compared to the last two.”
After the first three matches, the teams took a break for lunch.
Up next, Manhattan took on Bishop Miege and fell 25-18, 25-21.
Faith Kratochvil led the Indians with six kills, while Ava Widman had four. Jaden McGee and Tatum Tindall each had a block, while Kratochvill had three aces. Addi Cox had 11 assists.
Manhattan rounded out the day with a 25-17, 25-9 loss to Shawnee Heights.
Widman and Aubree Hoffman each had three kills, while Tindall and Kratochvil had two each. Tindall had 2 1/2 blocks, while Widman and McGee had 1 1/2 blocks each. Cox had six assists.
Jones said she felt like her team struggled to stay focused and maintain its energy after lunch and after a long day with several matches.
“After you eat, they have this lull and it just takes them a minute to get back up,” she said. “And then, if it’s not going our way, sometimes we just can’t find a way to push through. It’s a long day. Tournaments are hard, but that’s what makes you mentally tough as an athlete, and that’s something we’ve got to continue to work on.”
The Indians have two more days of competition before the postseason begins. After starting the year 0-7, they have now won eight of their last 12 matches.
“I keep telling them, ‘Our record matters, our record is what places us in what seed we get,’” Jones said. “We’ve got to keep looking at each game and not looking ahead, just stay hungry and get after it.”
Manhattan will get back to the court Tuesday at home when it hosts Washburn Rural, Lawrence and Hayden in a quadrangular.