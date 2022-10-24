09282022-mer-spt-mhsvb-8
Manhattan High's Wesley Zeka passes the ball in a match against Hays during a triangular Sept. 27 at Junction City.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

TOPEKA — Manhattan’s quest for the Class 6A volleyball state title fell short against top-ranked juggernaut Washburn Rural in Saturday afternoon’s sub-state slate.

“The year didn’t end the way we wanted it to,” said senior libero Wesley Zeka. “We had a bond on and off the court. We had the fight and energy in us to compete with anybody. We were always so positive about everything and that’s what volleyball is all about. It’s a momentum sport and a mental game. I think we nailed the mental part as a team. Even though I won’t be here next year, I hope this team continues to thrive. This team will keep growing and building off the lessons from this past year.”

