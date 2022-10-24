TOPEKA — Manhattan’s quest for the Class 6A volleyball state title fell short against top-ranked juggernaut Washburn Rural in Saturday afternoon’s sub-state slate.
“The year didn’t end the way we wanted it to,” said senior libero Wesley Zeka. “We had a bond on and off the court. We had the fight and energy in us to compete with anybody. We were always so positive about everything and that’s what volleyball is all about. It’s a momentum sport and a mental game. I think we nailed the mental part as a team. Even though I won’t be here next year, I hope this team continues to thrive. This team will keep growing and building off the lessons from this past year.”
Before the sub-state championship matchup, the two Centennial League teams had met thrice during the 2022 regular season. Washburn Rural won all three matches in straight sets, and did so again on Saturday.
The Junior Blues’ athleticism overwhelmed the Indians (16-20). Washburn Rural jumped out to enormous leads early in each set and never let the Lady Indians gain momentum.
“Manhattan was quite good today,” said Junior Blues head coach Kevin Bordewick. “That was also the fourth time that we played (Manhattan). We had a pretty good understanding of what they would try and do. I thought we did a good job of taking their strengths away, defensively.”
Manhattan (16-20) had an improved 2022 campaign, particularly as it relates to team chemistry. The comeback efforts, athleticism and poise were areas the Indians felt needed to be better heading into the year.
“I’m proud of our girls’ season,” Manhattan coach Nicole Jones said. “We started this season slowly. We were falling too much at the beginning of the year. Then, towards the middle of the year, we began to find a rhythm and momentum. Finally, we could see our top hitters and who we believed was the best on the court.
“We were able to take third in a couple of tournaments. One of our main goals was to have a better record than we did last year, surpassing that. The past couple of years, we weren’t able to get past the first match at sub-state and the fact that we made it to the championship showed that we were a better team this year. Those little things matter and I couldn’t be more proud of this team.”
Manhattan looked impressive in its semifinal match against Derby. Even though the Indians had sluggish starts in each of the three sets, they finished the job and did it in a loud fashion.
Manhattan’s set victories in the first and third sets were eye-opening. The Indians trailed by six points twice and kept the sets within two points to win 27-25 in the first and third sets.
Jaden McGee, Wesley Zeka, Aubree Hoffman, Dakotah Garcia, Ava Widman, Tatum Tindall and the rest of the Manhattan squad were resilient against Derby.
“I was super proud of the team when they played against Derby,” Jones said. “We gave everything we had into that game. During practice this week, we focused on what Derby could do. We also prepared ourselves to get to Washburn. Once we got to Washburn, we just had too many errors that we couldn’t come back from.”
Rock Creek qualifies for state
Rock Creek volleyball qualified for the 4A state tournament by going 2-0 at its sub-state on Saturday.
The No.-3-seeded Mustangs (25-10) opened the day with a 25-20, 25-15 win over No. 14 Hugoton in the sub-state semifinal. They then took down No. 11 Augusta 25-19, 25-20 in the sub-state championship match.
Rock Creek will play as the No. 5 seed at the eight-team 4A state tournament at the Hutchinson Sports Arena on Friday and Saturday.
The Mustangs will open the tournament with an 8:30 a.m. match against No. 4 Paola on Friday.
Then they will play No. 1 Andale at 11:30 a.m. Friday. They will finish the day with No. 8 Bishop Miege at 12:30 p.m.
The state semifinals and finals will take place on Saturday.