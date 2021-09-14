Manhattan volleyball hosted Emporia (10-3) and Seaman (9-5) in a triangular Tuesday, losing both matches.
The Indians (3-9) lost to the Spartans in three sets (22-25, 25-23, 25-18) before falling in straight sets (25-11, 25-16) to the Vikings.
“There are good things that the girls are doing,” MHS head coach Krista Skucius said. “We just have to be more consistent. There are times where we’re very up-and-down and we’re young and that kind of plays into that.”
Both matches were defined by runs.
In Set 1 versus Emporia, the visitors jumped out to 4-0 lead before Manhattan tied the match at nine thanks in part to three straight blocks from Maxine Doering.
“We’re a big blocking team,” Skucius said. “We control the game better when we block well.”
A 5-1 run pushed the Spartans’ lead back out to four, and they steadily increased that edge to 21-13.
Manhattan had a 6-2 run of its own to get back within four, but an Emporia point brought things to set point at 24-19.
The Indians made one final run and scored four unanswered points of their own before the Spartans closed out the set, 25-22.
In Set 1, the teams went point-for-point through six points until an 8-1 Emporia run pushed the Spartans ahead 14-7.
Manhattan steadily cut into that lead, getting back within two, 18-16, before tying the set at 20-all.
The Indians took a two-point lead at set point (24-22). Emporia got back within a point on the next possession, but a Spartan error gave the Indians the 25-23 win.
In the final set, Emporia once again grabbed an early lead — 6-0 — but Manhattan found its way back in, getting within one, 13-12, before the Spartans pushed their advantage back to four.
That’s as close as Manhattan got, however, as Emporia extended its lead to as much as seven on its way to winning the set (25-18) and the match.
The Indians weren’t able to find much momentum in their second match of the day.
MHS grabbed an early lead in the first set versus Seaman at 7-4 before the Vikings took control.
Led by the strong Seaman frontline of Reagan McGivern, Brooklyn Gormley and Meagan Mills, the Vikings broke off a 7-1 run to take an 11-8 lead.
After a Manhattan timeout, a 14-3 final stretch gave Seaman the 25-11 set win.
In Set 2, the Indians fell behind early thanks to a 9-0 Seaman run, which gave the Vikings a 12-2 lead. Seaman outscored Manhattan 10-7 through the next 17 points before the Indians took a 7-1 run to get within seven at 23-16.
Seaman grabbed the final two points to win the set and the match.
The Indians have a much-needed week without competition ahead of them before traveling to Topeka West next week for a triangular against Topeka High and the host Chargers.
“I was telling the girls we played (last) Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and then today, and we’ve hardly had a chance to focus on what we really need to improve,” Skucius said. “We know what it is, but it’s just about having that practice time to be able to go in and fix it.”
Indians post 2-3 record at Olathe South
Manhattan competed in a tournament at Olathe South on Saturday.
The Indians opened with a 25-10, 25-8 sweep of Kansas City-Schlagle before falling to St. James Academy (25-8, 25-11), Olathe South (25-14, 25-22) and Blue Valley North (25-14, 25-16).
They ended strong though, getting a hard-found sweep over Shawnee Mission South (25-21, 25-23).