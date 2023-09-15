Manhattan High volleyball head coach Nicole Jones saw a lot of good things in her team’s home opener against Mill Valley Thursday, but she said its ongoing struggles were evident in a four-set loss.
Despite rallying to take Set 1 in dramatic fashion, the Indians ultimately dropped the match 23-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19.
“We are doing some things very well; we have all the talent,” Jones said. “At this point, it is a mental communication issue that we have to fix.”
Manhattan (5-7) led at some point in every set, including at 6-1 in the second set and 6-3 in the third before eventually falling in both of them. Jones said in addition to her team’s errors, the Jaguars (9-2) ran a fast offense and had a talented setter to distribute the ball to its powerful hitters.
Freshman Bailey Busch led the Indians with 13 kills and six aces. Four of her aces came during a stretch of six points late in the opening set.
“Bailey, for a freshman, has the game of a senior,” Jones said. “She knows what she’s doing. She has amazing court sense, knows where to place the ball, doesn’t get too in her head about things and wants to win. She’s extremely smart. I’m super proud of her. I thought she really held our team together.”
“I was so hyped,” Busch said about getting to play varsity as a freshman. “I was so ready.”
Jones also praised the performance of her “stud” outside hitter, senior Tatum Tindall, who contributed nine kills, 3 1/2 blocks and an ace.
“We’ve got to feed the stud,” Jones said. “Tatum’s the stud. We’ve got to get her the ball. She’s tracking well, blocking, can put the ball away with her serve. She played some defense and got a dig.”
She also said senior setter Addi Cox did a great job of getting the ball to Manhattan’s offensive weapons as well as being “lights out” on defense.
Senior Jaden McGee had six kills and 1 1/2 blocks, senior Abigail Gruber collected five kills and two aces, senior Ellie Wilson notched three kills and two blocks, and senior Faith Kratochvil tallied three blocks as well as a kill.
The first set remained close early on before Mill Valley went on a 5-0 run to take a commanding 22-16 lead. That was when Jones called a timeout.
“(Jones told us) we really needed to pick ourselves up,” Tindall said. “We’ve just got to smile and have fun, because we play better when we have fun and more energy. We were really dead and had no energy and looked defeated already.”
Manhattan won the next eight points after the timeout to snatch a 24-22 advantage, and it was during that period that Busch had four of her aces.
The Jaguars got a kill to stanch the bleeding and draw closer at 24-23 before Gruber deposited a kill to end the set for the Indians.
“I thought our first set was definitely our best of the night,” Jones said. “We were solid. Everything seemed to flow. Nobody was thinking too much. Everybody was dialed in. It was just there, and that’s what I keep pushing for us to get back to, because it is there. It’s there, 100%.”
Manhattan went up 6-1 to begin Set 2 before Mill Valley scored five in a row to tie the game. The Indians built up three-point leads at 13-10 and 15-12, but the Jaguars finished the set on a 13-4 scoring spree to even the match at one apiece.
In the third set, Mill Valley used a 9-3 run to turn a 6-3 deficit into a 12-9 lead. Manhattan leveled the set at 13-13 before the Jaguars scored six of the next seven points to take control.
The Indians’ only advantage of the fourth set was at 1-0, and they soon fell behind 9-2. They fought back to within two points at 21-19, but Mill Valley took four straight to claim the match.
This was the second time Manhattan has played the Jaguars this season, having lost last Saturday 27-25, 25-18 at Olathe South. Jones said in the Saturday match, her squad was down a player and lost another to an injury, so it was nice to get a rematch at full strength.
“We played them earlier in the season, and we lost in two sets,” Tindall said. “I was really happy that we won the first set. But then we just fell in a hole. We need to learn how to pick ourselves up, play the next ball, stay consistent and keep up with not making as many stupid errors.”
Through 12 matches, the Indians have won five, whereas last year at the same point, they’d only won two. Jones said she’s “happy where we are,” though she acknowledged there’s much to improve, particularly with limiting errors, building team chemistry and closing out matches.
“We’re definitely competing,” Jones said. “We’re further than where we were last year. All these matches are so close. When are we going to find a way to get those last three points to finish?”
“Right now, we just want to be slowly getting our momentum,” Busch added. “Toward the end of the season is when we need to be performing our best, and I think we’re still working out the kinks and figuring it out together.”
Manhattan will get back to the court Thursday when it hosts Salina Central and Emporia in a triangular at 5 p.m. at MHS West Campus.