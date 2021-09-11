In this file photo, Manhattan High volleyball head coach Krista Skucius smiles from the sideline after a point during the match against Topeka West High School in Sept. of 2019. Skucius' 2021 team has gone 1-4 early on this season.
In this file photo, Manhattan High volleyball head coach Krista Skucius smiles from the sideline after a point during the match against Topeka West High School in Sept. of 2019. Skucius' 2021 team has gone 1-4 early on this season.
Five matches in and the Manhattan High volleyball team is starting to gain footing with a roster that’s split down the middle with five seniors on one side, five sophomores on the other and just two juniors in-between. .
The Indians return three senior varsity players led by captains Claire Shamburg and Monroe Say along with libero Hayley Hastings. The Indians also have seniors Estella Klanderman and Grayson Zeka who did not play varsity last season but will be looking at helping carry the leadership load this year.
“The seniors are an amazing group this year,” head coach Krista Skucius said. “I’m very excited about their leadership. Since day one this summer, they’ve really set the tone for this program and that’s something that you want out of your senior leaders. They’re very good at communicating with us as coaches and they’re great and keeping the other players on task. They demonstrate it by their actions too while also doing it with their words and how they work with each other.”
The Indians opened their season with a split Tuesday at Washburn Rural before traveling to Shawnee Heights on Thursday for three more matches. Manhattan went 0-3 during that quad but held up against some strong competition and showed some growth from their matches earlier in the week.
“Our first two matches we were a little rocky,” Hastings said. “We were a little nervous because we have a lot of sophomores and new players. But last night, our games were pretty good. Our motto is “Playing with Fire” so we went out there and gave it our all.”
The Indians started the day with a close three-set loss to Shawnee Heights (25-23, 16-25, 22-25) before getting swept by Seaman (25-13, 25-12) and coming up just short versus Silver Lake in three-sets (25-23, 11-25, 22-25).
“Obviously it’s not the record we want but I honestly feel like we’ve played really well,” Shamburg said. “I wish we would’ve won (Thursday) but I think we played some pretty good volleyball.”
Skucius and the seniors are confident that sophomore players like Jaden McGee, Reese Snowden, Addison Cox, Tatum Tindall and Maxine Doering will continue to grow and adjust to the higher level of play as the season goes on.
“Honestly, I would say, for the team’s we’ve played so far this season, the girls have come out and done well,” Skucius said. “They’re playing hard and that’s all I can ask right now.”
Up next, the Indians will travel to Olathe South on Saturday for a tournament.