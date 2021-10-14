MHS volleyball competes at Hayden Staff reports Oct 14, 2021 46 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email In this file photo, Manhattan sophomore Jaden McGee (21) spikes a ball to visiting Emporia on Sept. 14. The Indians went 1-2 on Tuesday, beating Hayden and falling to Lawrence and Washburn Rural. Staff photo by Lucas Boland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Manhattan High volleyball went 1-2 at a quad at Hayden, beating the host Wildcats (6-24) but falling to Lawrence High (12-12) and undefeated Washburn Rural (30-0).The Indians (11-20) fell in a three-set battle to the Chesty Lions (15-25, 25-23, 7-25).Manhattan rebounded after that with a sweep over Hayden (25-19, 25-22).The Indians ended their day by getting swept by the Junior Blues (25-15, 25-12).MHS has one final triangular left to play on Tuesday at Maize South on Tuesday. Currently, Manhattan is sitting as a three-seed for sub-state but could move up to a two-seed with two wins next week. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More from this section Marshon Lattimore is NFC defensive player of the week — but P Blake Gillikin misses special teams award +2 Red Report: Minnesota native Levi Falck doesn't much care for the Gophers; WR Betts 'a little banged up' Despite late fumble Saturday, Husker QB Martinez is 'heart and soul of this team' Latest News MHS volleyball competes at Hayden Shredded Banksy artwork sells for $25.4 million at auction 'It's not Satanism': Zimbabwe church leaders preach vaccines Prince William: Before travelling to space, save the planet Todd Haynes: Finding the frequency of the Velvet Underground New Selma Blair documentary spotlights a cutting-edge multiple sclerosis treatment pioneered at Northwestern The 7 best Bill Murray movies feature laughs, heartbreak Colorado's iconic elk rut: 'You feel like you're in a crazy nature documentary' Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWhat was Big 12's 'late-arriving information' on overturned onside kick? What explanation was provided to K-State AD Gene Taylor?Concerns shared over Bluemont Elementary plan that would eliminate first-grade windowsCity agrees to $65K grant for Prime Company to build headquarters in ManhattanMcGraw withdraws from Manhattan City Commission raceK-State to give employees week off with pay during holiday seasonRCPD arrests Manhattan man for attempted murder in K-18 shootingFamily receives $350K settlement from Wamego government after son's death at city poolRCPD arrests two men for assaulting man, woman outside of Dairy QueenVirginia BabcockA&H Farm corn maze honors Kansas, pandemic struggles Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.