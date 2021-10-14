091421_mer_spt_mhsemporiavolleyball-2.jpg

In this file photo, Manhattan sophomore Jaden McGee (21) spikes a ball to visiting Emporia on Sept. 14. The Indians went 1-2 on Tuesday, beating Hayden and falling to Lawrence and Washburn Rural. 

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Manhattan High volleyball went 1-2 at a quad at Hayden, beating the host Wildcats (6-24) but falling to Lawrence High (12-12) and undefeated Washburn Rural (30-0).

The Indians (11-20) fell in a three-set battle to the Chesty Lions (15-25, 25-23, 7-25).

Manhattan rebounded after that with a sweep over Hayden (25-19, 25-22).

The Indians ended their day by getting swept by the Junior Blues (25-15, 25-12).

MHS has one final triangular left to play on Tuesday at Maize South on Tuesday. Currently, Manhattan is sitting as a three-seed for sub-state but could move up to a two-seed with two wins next week. 