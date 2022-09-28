JUNCTION CITY — Tatum Tindall hit in double figures, and Addi Cox reached a career milestone as Manhattan High volleyball swept the Junction City triangular Tuesday.
The Indians (7-14) defeated Hays 33-35, 25-19, 25-16 and Junction City 25-16, 25-19.
“We were excited to play,” said head coach Nicole Jones. “Obviously, Junction’s a fun night. It’s always lots of emotions, but they came out well. It was just fun to go 2-0 tonight. I’m super happy with it.”
Manhattan fell behind by as many as six points at 17-11 in the first set against Hays before battling back to eventually take a 22-21 lead. The set went to extra points, and the Indians had three opportunities to win it.
However, they couldn’t get it done, and they fell behind 1-0.
“I think it was hard to go to a 35-point set because he had played Hays previously and beat them by a decent amount,” Jones said. “It just kept going back and forth. That’s one of the things in practice we were working on all week is winning 3-1 and not letting a team get point us, point them. They know that that’s not an expectation that we have, that we want to do. I think once the second set came, they dialed it in.”
Hays took a 3-1 lead in Set 2, but Manhattan pulled off three-straight points to steal the advantage and didn’t give it up.
The Indians never trailed in the third set and led by as many as 11 points en route to the victory.
“One of our struggles is that it takes us a minute to kind of get going, which is one thing we’re working on,” Jones said. “I think after that first set with Hays, they were finally like, ‘OK, we came here to do a job. Let’s get our job done.’”
Tindall led Manhattan with 11 kills in the three-set victory over Hays and added an ace and two blocks.
“Tatum is definitely our sounding board right now,” Jones said. “One of our setters calls it ‘feed the stud.’ So when she is on, or any hitter is on, that’s what we like to do.”
Aubree Hoffman had two kills and three blocks, Ava Widman had eight kills and one block, Faith Kratochvil had six kills and one block, and Ellie Wilson had four kills and 1/2 block.
Abigail Gruber had two aces, while Cox, Wesley Zeka and Dakotah Garcia each had one.
A large, raucous crowd gathered to watch the Indians’ second match against the host Junction City.
Jones said she thought the boisterous atmosphere affected the way her team played somewhat, as evidenced by the Indians falling behind by a point early in each set of that match.
However, they quickly recovered, dominated both sets and won their fourth sweep of the season.
Tindall again topped the Manhattan stat sheet with nine kills, two aces and a block. Jaden McGee had seven kills and 1/2 block, and Wilson had four kills and 1/2 block. Garcia had two aces, and Cox had three kills and two aces.
Perhaps more importantly for Cox, she tallied the 500th assist of her career against the Blue Jays.
The junior setter said she thought it was “kind of cool” to reach that mark. However, she said that her focus isn’t on individual accolades, but rather on what she can do to help her team be successful.
“It doesn’t matter what credit I get, really, as long as I’m benefiting the team and as long as everybody else can get some attention because of the hard work I’m putting in,” Cox said. “As long as everybody benefits at the end of the day, that’s what I’m trying to do.”
Cox recorded assist No. 500 with a set to Tindall — whom Cox calls “T-Money” on the court.
“Her mentality is just super great,” Jones said. “(Cox and Tindall) have a good connection, so that helps.”
Jones added that she was impressed by the way McGee played, especially as McGee adjusts to a new rotation.
“She’s producing and doing well,” Jones said. “Even if a set is off, she always finds a way to do something with it, like nice little tips with her left hand when she’s right-handed. I thought she did a really good job.”
The Indians will play in the Centennial League tournament on Saturday in Junction City.